News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 09, 2020 News + Opinion » City

On the phone with renewable energy advocate Jamie MacNeil, District 4 

Bringing 25 years of political experience to the table, this candidate says he’s ready to get things done.

By
PAUL ADAMS
  • Paul Adams
Jamie MacNeil says running for the District 4 (Cole Harbour–Westphal) seat on council was an easy choice: after all, he says he’s been training for this role for 25 years. Before starting a career in the renewable energy sector, taking a country-wide management job with a company called Big Moon Power in 2017, he worked as an advisor to premiers and other senior government officials. “I understand the inner workings of all levels of government,” he says. “How to navigate that labyrinth and how to pull together coalitions of support to actually get things done.”

As a candidate, one of MacNeil’s top priorities is looking at traffic safety in the district. “It's something that we have to address in Cole Harbour—Westphal for sure, and there are a number of different things I think we can do that we can do to address that,” including building more sidewalks and adding traffic lights to Bisset and Cole Harbour Roads.

Another issue he’s hearing about from residents is affordable housing, and even though that’s a provincial responsibility, he believes there’s a way the city can get involved. “A lot of people think the municipality doesn't have a big role to play in affordable housing, and I couldn't disagree more,” says the 44-year-old MacNeil. “The municipality has the ability through their purchasing power.”

MacNeil also wants to make changes to Halifax Transit, increasing the number of express bus routes in the district, as well as advocating for equal access to municipal services—such as snow removal—for all. And he’d like to see more investment in arts and culture on the municipal level.

To accomplish these things, MacNeil says he has what it takes when it comes to getting people on board with his ideas. “I have to be able to build a compelling case that other members of council and staff can get around,” he says, “and I've spent most of my adult life making those same cases to bureaucrats and elected officials.”

For all candidates, election day marks the end of the campaign. To MacNeil, it should also be when a politician’s important work begins. “Regardless of who wins—I hope it’s me—I’m working to make it me—but I want people to stay engaged and continue to raise their voices,” he says. “Elections are great things to kickstart the conversation. I just hope it continues after October 17th.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Black firefighters file human rights complaint   (Justice)
  2. Outside the Atlantic bubble the outbreak is the worst it’s ever been   (COVID-19)
  3. Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections   (HRM Votes)
  4. On the phone with fed-up resident David Boyd, District 2   (City)
  5. On the phone with actor Bill Carr, District 9   (City)
  6. Pema Chödrön calls out Shambhala leader over sex abuse   (City)
  7. On the phone with morally grounded Nicole Johnson, District 2   (City)
  8. Emailing with social equity advocate Jen Powley, District 7   (City)
  9. COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting October 5   (COVID-19)
  10. The coronavirus has lessons for journalists covering the climate crisis   (Environment)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.