News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 09, 2020 News + Opinion » City

On the phone with political science graduate Derek Bellemore, District 13 

“I just see so many issues in the city that I think should be resolved.”

By
JEN YEO
  • Jen Yeo
Derek Bellemore is running for council because he’s always been interested in the community, starting from when he was the youngest volunteer on the Heritage Advisory Committee. Now, as a political science graduate from Dalhousie University, Bellemore says his degree will help him make informed decisions if he’s elected to represent District 13 (Hammonds Plains–St. Margarets).

Since he grew up in Hammonds Plains, Bellemore is already aware of many of the issues affecting the district. “I just see so many issues in the city that I think should be resolved,” he says, listing planning, transportation and dangerous street conditions among his top reasons for running.

The candidate says he’d resolve pedestrian infrastructure issues on a case-by-case basis, and thinks the district can get a real plan in place within a few years. “There’s little when it comes to pedestrian infrastructure, and our planning hasn’t really been updated since the 1990s,” he says.“I want to bring those to Tantallon and to Hammonds Plain as well.”

Since he started campaigning, the issue of safer streets has been on almost everyone’s lips, especially in places like Hammonds Plains, Tantallon and along Peggys Cove Road. “If they need to go from point A to point B, there’s not really any safe walking infrastructure in place for them to actually simply go for a walk, or to simply just get the mail or simply walk to school.”

He says residents have also complained about the lack of affordable housing in the district, “and that’s something I want to address.”

Bellemore says he’ll hold monthly town halls if elected, and he hopes people become more involved in municipal politics. “Especially since the last election had abysmally low voter turnout,” he says. “And it’s kind of hard to gauge what the people want in the communities if so few people are actually turning out.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Black firefighters file human rights complaint   (Justice)
  2. Outside the Atlantic bubble the outbreak is the worst it’s ever been   (COVID-19)
  3. Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections   (HRM Votes)
  4. On the phone with actor Bill Carr, District 9   (City)
  5. Pema Chödrön calls out Shambhala leader over sex abuse   (City)
  6. Emailing with social equity advocate Jen Powley, District 7   (City)
  7. COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting October 5   (COVID-19)
  8. On the phone with fed-up resident David Boyd, District 2   (City)
  9. The coronavirus has lessons for journalists covering the climate crisis   (Environment)
  10. Matt Whitman stands by white supremacists’ message   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.