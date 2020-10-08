On the phone with morally grounded Nicole Johnson, District 2 

Adams Photograph

icole Johnson is running for District 2 (Preston–Chezzetcook–Eastern Shore) because she has a heart for community and family. “I am someone who has been raised on some great spiritual principles and grounded in morals that seek to do good.”A graduate of the Centre for Arts and Technology in Halifax, with a background in fashion, she describes herself as passionate and creative. “And I love that aspect of me," she says, "because I can see something and try to figure out a creative way to get it done.”She says District 2 deserves better representation: “They deserve someone who’s going to be accountable to them.”Speaking with the residents of her district, she’s heard that Highway 7 poses a safety concern. “We have daycares along there, we have homes, children playing—and people are speeding past there,” she says, suggesting traffic-calming measures to resolve the issue.Residents have complained about the unavailability of basic amenities like grocery stores, parks and recreation for seniors. “They feel that they shouldn’t have to leave their community to feed themselves,” she says.“These are people who are paying their taxes and they don’t have the amenities nor the resources.”Johnson says she has no business but to represent the community on council if she’s elected. “I do not come into this with a personal agenda,” she says, adding that she’ll form relationships with the provincial government to get some of the provincial issues addressed.She says she was raised by women who have taught her the essence of strength. “I feel like I have a mother's heart to care enough, and also balance that with not having a lot of emotions but to really deal with the issues at hand.”As a woman of colour running for council in her district, she hopes she wins. “I’m a Black woman. And it’s not about a race card, it’s a different perspective,” she says. “They want diversity, they want change, and I’m that.”