News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 06, 2020 News + Opinion » City

On the phone with Human Rights Commision board member Vishal Bhardwaj, District 3 

He has “a lot” of campaign commitments, including supports for mental health and seniors.

By
SUBMITTED
  • submitted
When Vishal Bhardwaj migrated from India to Halifax 18 years ago, he felt alone. “It was a culture shock going from a place with a billion people to here,” says the mechanical engineer and Human Right Commission board member. “To make a call back home was like $2 a minute.”

Then he attended the former Multicultural Festival on the Dartmouth waterfront. “That’s where I made friends,” Bhardwaj says. “That’s where I felt the true sense of belonging.”

When the festival was cancelled in 2016 due to the board members disbanding, Bhardwaj was among a group that took up the mantle, starting the Multifest Society. As president he helped bring the festival back to Alderney Landing, drawing over 7,000 attendees. Now he wants to build up that same community that embraced him by running for the District 3 (Dartmouth South–Eastern Passage) council seat.

Bhardwaj has “a lot” of campaign commitments and community concerns, including better mental health support, improved services and opportunities for seniors, and additional traffic-calming measures. “We have a lot of traffic issues all across District 3,” he says.

Also on the list, the housing crisis: “We have a big issue of affordable housing. It’s not just low-income people having trouble finding a home but also new families.”

And lakes: “The lakes are getting in really bad shape. We have to have more urban planning, especially for those [lakes].”

Among other volunteer work, Bhardwaj is an avid fundraiser, raising money for Dartmouth South Academy, the IWK and Feed Nova Scotia. It’s one of the things he hopes will make him a contender as a candidate. “I know the issues people are facing here, and I have the drive to make a difference.”

His involvement with community groups like the Multifest Society has also given Bhardwaj strong connections with local politicians, both councillors and provincial MLAs. He feels these ties can benefit him on council. “I have a good relationship with them, which becomes very handy when you're trying to develop a consensus.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections   (HRM Votes)
  2. Matt Whitman stands by white supremacists’ message   (City)
  3. The fruit flies in your kitchen are laying about 2,000 eggs a day   (City)
  4. North Preston rallies for a better apology from Stephen McNeil   (City)
  5. COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting October 5   (COVID-19)
  6. Dal researcher says shark-tagging group a risk to swimmers, sharks   (Reality Bites)
  7. HRM fails to consult community on BLM mural project   (City)
  8. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (Justice)
  9. Council approves three initiatives to try and fix the housing crisis   (City)
  10. A guide to finding Nova Scotia’s best fall foliage   (Environment)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.