On the phone with former police officer Mitch McIntyre, District 5 

Bob Mansour

A

fter nearly 34 years as a police officer in Dartmouth, Mitch McIntyre is running for the District 5 (Dartmouth Centre) council seat because he cares for the city. “I’ve walked the street, I’ve been the eyes and the ears of the citizens of Dartmouth for all those years,” the 64-year-old says.He’s disappointed with the way things are going in Dartmouth: “We’re called the City of Lakes and yet we can’t swim in our lakes because of the blue algae.”McIntyre says he’s passionate about affordable housing and traffic prevention. “I was in the traffic division for six years,” says the now-retired cop. One of the things he’d like to see happen is more widespread installation of radar signs—like those around the MacKay Bridge—to notify people of their speed, because this would help control traffic.He would also like to see a change in the homelessness situation in Dartmouth. “I think we’ve got to really look at doing something with affordable housing for people,” he says.On the subject of security, McIntyre says he does not believe the police should be defunded. “I am not for defunding a police agency, I’m not for defunding fire,” he says, adding that instead, more money should go into training the police on how to deal with people.McIntyre says it’s important to raise taxes even though that’s something he, like many people, would not like. “But the way the world is going, and the way this area is going, how can we not have to raise taxes?” he says. ”And to spend money right now would be a mistake, I think.”McIntyre considers himself a doer, like when he served as a police commander in Kosovo for nine months. “The station, before I took over was rated the lousiest for records. And I took over, within two weeks it was the best.”He says he’ll be an informative, listening and communicative leader. “I’ve got the experience, I’ve got the leadership, I’ve got everything it takes in order to do the job,” he says. “And I can be trusted. I’m going to talk to you. I’m going to the residents. I’m going to be involved in every aspect of it.”