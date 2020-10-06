On the phone with former Navy officer Art Wamback, District 1 

Linda Wamback

fter 37 years of serving in the Navy, Art Wamback retired in March of this year. But he says he’s not done serving yet. This time he wants to serve District 1 (Waverley–Fall River–Musquodoboit Valley). “What better way to do that than to run for town council and maybe make a difference,” he says.Wamback, who had eight years of experience as captain of two submarines and two ships, says he has leadership qualities. “I have a strong work ethic and I think I’ve proven I definitely have a commitment to serve,” he says. “I'm great at developing policies and implementing policies.”Some of the things he would work on if elected as councillor are the concerns residents have raised about policing, community safety and real estate development. Wamback says development in the growing district needs to be done better. “We see some developments up here, like subdivisions and other buildings, going up without consideration by the developer for sidewalks or bike lanes,” he says. “That just doesn't make sense to me.”He says watching his grandchildren walk to school without such basic infrastructure bothers him. Going forward, Wamback would like to see proper consultation, incorporating opinions from residents of the district, before any construction is carried out.When it comes to policing, he says the RCMP does a stellar job, except there aren’t enough officers in the district. So he thinks speeding drivers can be handled with an investment in technology. “We could become more automated with cameras and stop signs and speed radars,” he says. “Frankly the RCMP are so busy, you won’t see them out here giving out too many speeding tickets, because they’re too busy obviously responding to crime.”He says defunding the police is a tricky term that needs to be properly defined by the community. “Defunding does not just mean slash the budget by 50 percent—that would be a bad road to go down in my opinion,” he says. Instead, the police’s mandate should be revisited.Wamback says people should vote for him because he’s committed and he has a vision for a better community. “I want to make things better for the future generations and for the people who live here. And that’s everybody from the youths to the aged.”