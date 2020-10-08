News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 08, 2020 News + Opinion » City

On the phone with fed-up resident David Boyd, District 2 

Boyd says the current councillor is out of touch with constituents.

By
SYED ABDOUL HASSAN
  • Syed Abdoul Hassan
Living in Lawrencetown Beach, David Boyd says his community has been overlooked by politicians for as long as he can remember. This year, it motivated him to run for the District 2 (Preston–Chezzetcook–Eastern Shore) council seat.

“Well, one major thing I’ll fight for a community that’s been ignored for a long time, that’s North Preston,” he says.

“I think that more attention has to be given to North Preston. Realistically I think in my opinion that Cherry Brook, North Preston, East Preston should be their own district provincially and municipally. But I feel I can also give attention to that area that’s been ignored by the previous councillor. He hasn’t even campaigned in the area.”

The candidate says the current councillor has made a career out of being a politician, and he thinks it’s time for new representation.

“The problem is once someone gets in to be the position of a career as opposed to serving the people, he’s starting to lose track and touch of what the people are wanting, so he’s totally out of sync with the district now,” Boyd says. “So, there’s been infrastructure that needs to be done, we need replaced culverts, there has to be catch basins maintained, the basic maintenance has fallen, slid downhill. You can’t even walk on the side of the shoulder from Lawrencetown Beach to Cole Harbour.”

Boyd has worked for years as a tour bus operator during the summer and a taxi driver during the winter. But he’s one of many residents who have seen first-hand the effects of COVID-19 on their job prospects.

“Unfortunately, the cruise ship business this year has collapsed, there’s no more cruise ships, so I’m basically out of work because I can’t run my business,” says Boyd, who now drives full-time for Yellow Cab.

Boyd, who is Mi’kmaq, says he also wants to see more diverse representation on council.

“When I was growing up, you always see white European people who seemed to be in government, but you never see any different faces, you never see people of colour, you never see people Mi’kmaq like myself,” he says. “And I wanted to see more ethnic diversity in council, inclusion of groups that are not included.”

If elected to represent District 2, Boyd says he will listen to residents who have tried for long to have their voices heard. “I think the district has to realize it’s time for a change. If they don’t change, they’re never going to get anything they want."

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Outside the Atlantic bubble the outbreak is the worst it’s ever been   (COVID-19)
  2. Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections   (HRM Votes)
  3. The coronavirus has lessons for journalists covering the climate crisis   (Environment)
  4. On the phone with business owner Ibrahim Manna, District 6   (City)
  5. On the phone with 20-year-old candidate Kyle Morton, District 10   (City)
  6. On the phone with housing advocate Virginia Hinch, District 8   (City)
  7. On the phone with incumbent Tony Mancini, District 6   (City)
  8. On the phone with environmentalist Christopher Hurry, District 10   (City)
  9. On the phone with incumbent Lindell Smith, District 8   (City)
  10. On the phone with non-profit leader Cathy Deagle-Gammon, District 1   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.