On the phone with environmentalist Christopher Hurry, District 10 

hristopher Hurry decided to run for the District 10 (Halifax–Bedford Basin West) council seat after reading the city’s climate change plan, HalifACT 2050. “I think we have to speed up our response to this,” he says. “I think it’s such a large crisis and we have to do it, and that’s what motivated me.”Hurry, an IWK data researcher who also sits on his local PTA as the father of two six-year-olds, says the days of waiting to do something about global heating are over. “If we don’t address climate change, and try and do as much as we can faster and better than what we’ve done, if we don’t find the political will for this issue, everything else that we do will be irrelevant.“Everything that we do, we try and do, nothing has any value if we don’t have our environment.”The District 10 hopeful also wants to advocate for his growing district, which has a high population density and increasing development. Instead of big condos with wealthy tenants, Hurry is in favour of mixed-income housing. “We seem to be having a lot of developments that’s happening that’s, I want to say high-end, but it’s sort of like the rents, they appear to be like $1,800 a month kind of thing. So I think in that sense they’re creating monocultures.”He also wants developers to have less leeway for making multiple amendments to their proposals, a tactic he says is used to get around the Centre Plan regulations. “At the end of it, you end up with a project that’s been amended so many times it’s nothing like what we originally envisioned or conforms to the plan that we agreed to.”Hurry hopes to be able to represent Bedford Basin residents on council and advocate for things like reducing traffic flow and making streets safer.“Traffic’s a very big issue as you’ve only really got two ways to get into the city, which is the 102 and the Bedford Highway. And the Bedford Highway, we can’t expand that, that’s all built up around there,” he says. “We’re having a lot more traffic flowing through the neighbourhoods, speeding cars, those are all issues.”