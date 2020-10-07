News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 07, 2020 News + Opinion » City

On the phone with environmentalist Christopher Hurry, District 10 

He says we can’t wait until the future to start addressing climate change.

By
filler_image.png
Christopher Hurry decided to run for the District 10 (Halifax–Bedford Basin West) council seat after reading the city’s climate change plan, HalifACT 2050. “I think we have to speed up our response to this,” he says. “I think it’s such a large crisis and we have to do it, and that’s what motivated me.”

Hurry, an IWK data researcher who also sits on his local PTA as the father of two six-year-olds, says the days of waiting to do something about global heating are over. “If we don’t address climate change, and try and do as much as we can faster and better than what we’ve done, if we don’t find the political will for this issue, everything else that we do will be irrelevant.

“Everything that we do, we try and do, nothing has any value if we don’t have our environment.”

The District 10 hopeful also wants to advocate for his growing district, which has a high population density and increasing development. Instead of big condos with wealthy tenants, Hurry is in favour of mixed-income housing. “We seem to be having a lot of developments that’s happening that’s, I want to say high-end, but it’s sort of like the rents, they appear to be like $1,800 a month kind of thing. So I think in that sense they’re creating monocultures.”

He also wants developers to have less leeway for making multiple amendments to their proposals, a tactic he says is used to get around the Centre Plan regulations. “At the end of it, you end up with a project that’s been amended so many times it’s nothing like what we originally envisioned or conforms to the plan that we agreed to.”

Hurry hopes to be able to represent Bedford Basin residents on council and advocate for things like reducing traffic flow and making streets safer.

“Traffic’s a very big issue as you’ve only really got two ways to get into the city, which is the 102 and the Bedford Highway. And the Bedford Highway, we can’t expand that, that’s all built up around there,” he says. “We’re having a lot more traffic flowing through the neighbourhoods, speeding cars, those are all issues.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections   (HRM Votes)
  2. Outside the Atlantic bubble the outbreak is the worst it’s ever been   (COVID-19)
  3. Matt Whitman stands by white supremacists’ message   (City)
  4. On the phone with former Navy officer Art Wamback, District 1   (City)
  5. City Council Report Card 2018   (City)
  6. On the phone with former volunteer firefighter Stephen Kamperman, District 1   (City)
  7. On the phone with former police officer Mitch McIntyre, District 5   (City)
  8. The fruit flies in your kitchen are laying about 2,000 eggs a day   (City)
  9. On the phone with incumbent Tony Mancini, District 6   (City)
  10. On the phone with incumbent Sam Austin, District 5   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.