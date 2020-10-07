On the phone with environment advocate Kathryn Morse, District 10 

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
COVID-19 »
Nova Scotia demands vigilance as the second wave of COVID-19 pushes cases in the six other provinces to a record high.
by KYLE SHAW, Oct 7/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Oct 5/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Sep 28/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Sep 21/20
SHOPTALK »
Vendors like No Days Off Apparel have seen growth thanks to the pop-up market.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Sep 24/20
SHOPTALK »
With most in-person events cancelled, market vendors are seeing decreased revenue this year.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Sep 22/20