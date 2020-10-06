News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 06, 2020 News + Opinion » City

On the phone with engineering professor George Mbamalu, District 3 

“We need some new ideas in the city to change the direction things are going.”

By
CHISOM MBAMALU
  • Chisom Mbamalu
As a resident of the area for over 27 years, George Mbamalu is running for the District 3 (Dartmouth South–Eastern Passage) seat on council because he wants his community to be heard. “We have been poorly represented in the past,” says Mbamalu. “The way the city’s going I don't see a positive outlook. It's almost business as usual, so we need some new ideas in the city to change the direction things are going.”

Mbamalu, an electrical engineering professor at Dalhousie and Acadia Universities, says he’s a people person passionate about his community. One of his primary campaign concerns is property taxes—he thinks Haligonians pay far too much. He is also concerned about the state of public property.

“There are so many other things within our community that I've felt that we need to be addressed,” he says. “Our trails, our parks, our walkways need to be appropriately maintained, and our schools as well.”

Mbamalu’s passionate about revitalizing and encouraging small business throughout the community. “Small businesses are the backbone of every economy,” says Mbamalu. “In my district we need to attract more businesses.”

He also shares concerns surrounding the city’s police force. “We will have to look at how our police are being trained,” Mbamalu says. “If I get in there, I will look at a way to reform our policing. I would remove some of the responsibilities they have as first responders and try to shift to other agencies.”

Mbamalu feels his long experience in the community, coupled with his experience consulting with other community-based programs, will make him a definite asset on council, and help him make hard decisions. “I can assess which projects would be more meaningful, more sustainable and economical for the city.”

And he’s ready to be a part of the bureaucratic process. “I discovered the way that the city hall functions here. The approach they use has so many red tapes that we need to cut down to get things done.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections   (HRM Votes)
  2. Matt Whitman stands by white supremacists’ message   (City)
  3. The fruit flies in your kitchen are laying about 2,000 eggs a day   (City)
  4. North Preston rallies for a better apology from Stephen McNeil   (City)
  5. COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting October 5   (COVID-19)
  6. Dal researcher says shark-tagging group a risk to swimmers, sharks   (Reality Bites)
  7. HRM fails to consult community on BLM mural project   (City)
  8. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (Justice)
  9. Council approves three initiatives to try and fix the housing crisis   (City)
  10. A guide to finding Nova Scotia’s best fall foliage   (Environment)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.