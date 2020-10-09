News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 09, 2020 News + Opinion » City

On the phone with crisis consultant Mary Lou LeRoy, District 15 

“I never give up. If anything’s happening, I’m going to see it through to the end.”

By
SUBMITTED
  • submitted
Mary Lou LeRoy wants to help improve the lives of the residents of Lower Sackville—her decision to run for council in District 15 (Lower Sackville) is as simple as that. “I want to make a difference in people's lives,” she says. “To do that I have to have a say in decision making for the area.”

After volunteering for a host of organizations including Hope Cottage, Mission to Seafarers, the Women’s Health Education Network and Halifax Pride, LeRoy says getting into politics seemed like the next logical choice. “I like being a part of things and I like being a part of the decision making, so this is a natural progression to continue to help people.”

LeRoy is passionate about a lot of public policy areas, such as seniors’ housing, green energy, anti-racist policies and affordable housing. One thing especially close to her heart is improving mental health services. LeRoy has worked in the mental health field for over 30 years and really wants to make a difference in that sector. “Some people think ‘mental health doesn’t involve me,’ but mental health involves everyone,” she says. She wants to make those services more accessible, and examine the long waiting lists that exist for certain mental health services.

And when it comes to getting things done on council, she’s like a dog with a bone. “I never give up,” LeRoy says. “If anything’s happening, I’m going to see it through to the end.” She says this kind of determination will help her on council.

Also useful are the communication and problem solving skills LeRoy’s honed throughout her career in helping people and organizations deal with disasters. She’s run her own crisis consulting business for over 25 years, providing counselling and support to survivors of traumatic events such as the 2010 explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig. So she is experienced at tackling tough situations head on, but with compassion—a definite asset to a councillor, especially when it comes to contentious issues like defunding the police.

“It’s not a simple thing like ‘let’s cut the police budget and be done with it.’ It’s about working together with people and really taking a look at things,” she says. “It takes a concerted effort.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Black firefighters file human rights complaint   (Justice)
  2. Outside the Atlantic bubble the outbreak is the worst it’s ever been   (COVID-19)
  3. Pema Chödrön calls out Shambhala leader over sex abuse   (City)
  4. Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections   (HRM Votes)
  5. Emailing with social equity advocate Jen Powley, District 7   (City)
  6. COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting October 5   (COVID-19)
  7. The coronavirus has lessons for journalists covering the climate crisis   (Environment)
  8. On the phone with actor Bill Carr, District 9   (City)
  9. On the phone with fed-up resident David Boyd, District 2   (City)
  10. Matt Whitman stands by white supremacists’ message   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.