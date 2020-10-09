News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 09, 2020 News + Opinion » City

On the phone with construction manager Pete Rose, District 11 

Whether it's helping rebuild the local wharf or giving blood to those in need, he’s here to help.

By
ANDREA RODSOSE
  • andrea rodsose
As an active blood donor, Pete Rose has literally rolled up his sleeves to give back to his community. But now he wants to help in a different way—by running to be councillor for District 11 (Spryfield–Sambro Loop–Prospect Road).

The 37-year-old father of two had been thinking about getting into politics for a long time, but says having children was a catalyst that quickly changed his priorities. “They’re one of the driving forces that has made me really decide that this was the time for me to do this,” says Rose. “I want to make a change. I want to make things better for them, and I know that the only way to make a change is to be part of it.”

Rose has served as co-chair of the board of the Ketch Harbour Area Residents Association for several years and helped out with community projects such as the renovation of Ketch Harbour’s community hall and rebuilding the local wharf. “The ability to know and have passion for our community is a really big strength for me,” he says.

As for campaign concerns, he’s passionate about the need for better transportation and affordable housing—both issues he says he can bring a fresh set of eyes to with his 10-year background in construction management, plus experience managing fiscal responsibilities for various projects. Rose says he would also like to use these skills to re-examine some of the HRM’s existing budgets, looking at the “bigger picture and the greater impact of how we invest our money.”

Rose says when it comes to tackling important issues like defunding the police, he intends to deal with them straight on. “I've always prided myself on being honest and upfront and transparent,” he says. “We just need to dig down and get to the roots to find out what it is that we can do. Every issue has a solution.”

Rose is working hard to hear constituent concerns. He says even if issues that come up are not among his personal campaign values, if he's elected he’ll be bringing those concerns forward to council so that everyone’s voice in the district can be heard.

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Black firefighters file human rights complaint   (Justice)
  2. Outside the Atlantic bubble the outbreak is the worst it’s ever been   (COVID-19)
  3. Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections   (HRM Votes)
  4. On the phone with actor Bill Carr, District 9   (City)
  5. Pema Chödrön calls out Shambhala leader over sex abuse   (City)
  6. Emailing with social equity advocate Jen Powley, District 7   (City)
  7. COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting October 5   (COVID-19)
  8. The coronavirus has lessons for journalists covering the climate crisis   (Environment)
  9. On the phone with fed-up resident David Boyd, District 2   (City)
  10. Matt Whitman stands by white supremacists’ message   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.