News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 05, 2020 News + Opinion » City

On the phone with community volunteer Debbie MacKinnon, District 10 

The candidate’s main agenda is to see taxpayer money spent in her district.

By
OLIVIA HUOT
  • Olivia Huot
Although originally from Cape Breton, Debbie MacKinnon has lived in Fairview for the last 25 years. She schooled at Mount Saint Vincent University and “never ended up leaving. That’s how much I like the place.”

MacKinnon has been involved in the community ever since her children were little. She’s volunteered as chair of the school advisory council at Halifax West high school, and as a member of the Fairview community association, which puts on free barbecues every year among other things. But now that her kids are older, she wants to take this involvement to a bigger level by running for the District 10 (Halifax–Bedford Basin West) council seat. “Now is the time to take what I like to do, which is helping the community, and potentially helping a larger portion of the community.”

She says people have complained to her that the Canada Games Centre is not affordable to everyone, and she’s been looking for a location to build an affordable community centre. “I’m really committed to bringing a community centre back to the community because I feel like our communities are disjointed right now,” she says. “My dad always used to tell me, ‘If you have a goal and no plan, it’s just a dream.’ I’ve got the goal and I have a plan and I just have to get to a place that I can actually make it happen.”

She says Fairview does not look great right now compared to downtown Halifax, adding that her most important goal is to ensure taxpayer money is used in the district. “We have no sidewalks, we have no safe crosswalks, there’s not investment at all in District 10,” she says. “We pay taxes, and I just don’t see where our tax dollars are going. Certainly not back in District 10.”

One of the other complaints she’s received from speaking with residents is the heavy traffic in the district. She says there would have to be traffic-calming measures implemented in areas with heavy vehicle use.

On defunding the police, MacKinnon says the term is misleading. “I do think we need to reallocate resources. She mentions the mobile crisis team as a resource but calls for more funding to be allocated toward this kind of policing.

She says she should be elected as councilor for her district because she is committed and passionate. “I have no other agenda to push on council other than what’s in the best interest for District 10.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Outside the Atlantic bubble the outbreak is the worst it’s ever been   (COVID-19)
  2. Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections   (HRM Votes)
  3. The coronavirus has lessons for journalists covering the climate crisis   (Environment)
  4. On the phone with business owner Ibrahim Manna, District 6   (City)
  5. On the phone with 20-year-old candidate Kyle Morton, District 10   (City)
  6. On the phone with housing advocate Virginia Hinch, District 8   (City)
  7. On the phone with incumbent Tony Mancini, District 6   (City)
  8. On the phone with environmentalist Christopher Hurry, District 10   (City)
  9. On the phone with incumbent Lindell Smith, District 8   (City)
  10. On the phone with non-profit leader Cathy Deagle-Gammon, District 1   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.