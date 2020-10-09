On the phone with community advocate Pam Lovelace, District 13 

lindsay doyle

am Lovelace is the only woman running for a council seat for District 13 (Hammonds Plains–St. Margarets). She recently received a donation from an 88-year-old woman, who hopes she wins against the seven men in the race. “Her wish right now is to be represented on council by a woman for the first time ever,” says Lovelace.Although Lovelace ran in the last municipal election and didn’t win, she’s running again because she wants to give back to her community. “I want to see a plan for our future and we don’t have one,” she says. “What do we want the community to look like in 25 years? What is our vision and how are we going to get there?”The council hopeful has spent many hours supporting other women who are getting involved in politics. “I’m very supportive with my involvement with women across the country with Equal Voice,” she says. And unlike the last election—where she was met with misogyny and hate—Lovelace she’s receiving lots of support this year.In District 13, Lovelace says, the mix of provincially maintained roads and HRM-maintained roads is a problem. The current plan the district has is connected to Upper Sackville and Beaver Bank. But if elected Lovelace would advocate for the community to come together to create a specific plan for Hammonds Plains. “We can advance the community planning for District 1 and District 3 in St. Margarets Bay and Hubbards.”Lovelace says access to the ocean is another problem because of private developments, and she thinks future development needs to be sustainable. “We don’t know the impact of new developments on the water table, which is a big concern because we have a lot of dry wells,” she says, adding that it’s problematic since most people in the district rely on well water.Lovelace also wants to address the issue of speeding in the district, something else that could be addressed with a designated community plan. “In a 60 zone, people are going 70, 75. In some areas, Peggys Cove Road, they’re up to 90, 100km,” she says.As an advocate for public involvement and someone who believes “very strongly in inclusion and in ensuring that we have equity and fairness in services,” Lovelace says she’ll make a passionate and knowledgeable leader for the district.