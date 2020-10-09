News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 09, 2020 News + Opinion » City

On the phone with barbecue sauce entrepreneur Jerome Lagmay, District 4 

Whether sending money to the Philippines or pitching in at local food banks, he wants to help.

By
SUBMITTED
  • submitted
Proud Phillipino immigrant Jerome Lagmay has been a community advocate since he arrived in Halifax nearly nine years ago. While he frequently sends money back to the Philippines, he’s also been heavily involved in volunteer work for several years in his community. That’s part of why he chose to run for the District 4 (Cole Harbour–Westphal) council seat.

Lagmay’s seen first-hand the ways in which COVID-19 has devastated communities, financially and otherwise. “A lot of people got laid off, and I've been there too,” says the 37-year-old candidate. “They need money. They need food.”

Before the virus, the father of two volunteered at various places in Dartmouth and Cole Harbour. But he and his family are particularly focused on food banks during the pandemic, which brought some attention their way. As Lagmay tells the story, one day he and his son were helping at a food bank, and people there just said to him, “why don’t you run?”

Lagmay is a business owner who’s worked hard to establish his barbecue sauce company, Charlotte's Special Sauces. He started it in 2018, putting in 15-hour days and working a second job to support the company as well as his family. That’s the kind of commitment and tenacity he says is needed for council.

At the top of his list of 16 campaign commitments is a food program for low-income single parents, and celebrations for community workers like frontline staff and hospital and hotel workers. “We need to help each other,” Lagmay says. “We need to support each other so we can be successful in the future.”

He is also passionate about maintaining infrastructure in District 4. “I want to fix things here in the community, like roads and traffic issues to help with less accidents.” And he hopes to make real change on council by welcoming input from the community. “I’m going to hear them, and we’re going to listen to each other.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Black firefighters file human rights complaint   (Justice)
  2. Outside the Atlantic bubble the outbreak is the worst it’s ever been   (COVID-19)
  3. Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections   (HRM Votes)
  4. On the phone with fed-up resident David Boyd, District 2   (City)
  5. On the phone with actor Bill Carr, District 9   (City)
  6. Pema Chödrön calls out Shambhala leader over sex abuse   (City)
  7. On the phone with morally grounded Nicole Johnson, District 2   (City)
  8. Emailing with social equity advocate Jen Powley, District 7   (City)
  9. COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting October 5   (COVID-19)
  10. The coronavirus has lessons for journalists covering the climate crisis   (Environment)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.