On the phone with author and anti-racism advocate Darryl Johnson, District 4 

arryl Johnson was first inspired to run for city council four years ago, but it didn’t pan out. This year, he says it's “perfect timing” to vie for District 4 (Cole Harbour–Westphal). “Being an African Nova Scotian male, what with the George Floyd movement and social justice movements and Black Lives Matter, I figured I would stand up and try to be a voice for people in my community.”Johnson, who’s an author, librarian, volunteer and activist, cares about inclusivity and representing marginalized communities. In his experience marginalized groups tend to be left out, so he's eager to help them have a voice. “I’m passionate about bringing youth issues and senior issues to the forefront,” he says.His campaign priorities include more affordable housing, expanding the local transit route to include Rainbow Haven Beach and adding two indoor basketball courts to Cole Harbour’s recreation resources. “We’re missing a youth facility that is geared towards helping you in many different facets, like mental health, counselling, leisure, addiction—that type of thing, all under one roof.”But above all else, Johnson says “the main thing I’m passionate about is systemic racism and the fight against racism.” He recently finished writing a book titled, which discusses racial profiling, and as part of his campaign he wants to enact a by-law which would make racism a criminal offence.“This passion that I have kind of drives me to continue to be the person that I've always been. Those are things that keep me grounded.” Despite suffering many racist verbal attacks for speaking his mind, Johnson keeps going. He says that’s the kind of determination and motivation that will make him a success on council.