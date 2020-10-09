News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 09, 2020 News + Opinion » City

On the phone with author and anti-racism advocate Darryl Johnson, District 4 

He’s ready to stand up and be a voice for people in his community.

By
JAMES INGRAM
  • James Ingram
Darryl Johnson was first inspired to run for city council four years ago, but it didn’t pan out. This year, he says it's “perfect timing” to vie for District 4 (Cole Harbour–Westphal). “Being an African Nova Scotian male, what with the George Floyd movement and social justice movements and Black Lives Matter, I figured I would stand up and try to be a voice for people in my community.”

Johnson, who’s an author, librarian, volunteer and activist, cares about inclusivity and representing marginalized communities. In his experience marginalized groups tend to be left out, so he's eager to help them have a voice. “I’m passionate about bringing youth issues and senior issues to the forefront,” he says.

His campaign priorities include more affordable housing, expanding the local transit route to include Rainbow Haven Beach and adding two indoor basketball courts to Cole Harbour’s recreation resources. “We’re missing a youth facility that is geared towards helping you in many different facets, like mental health, counselling, leisure, addiction—that type of thing, all under one roof.”

But above all else, Johnson says “the main thing I’m passionate about is systemic racism and the fight against racism.” He recently finished writing a book titled Enough is Enough, Stop Being Racist, which discusses racial profiling, and as part of his campaign he wants to enact a by-law which would make racism a criminal offence.

“This passion that I have kind of drives me to continue to be the person that I've always been. Those are things that keep me grounded.” Despite suffering many racist verbal attacks for speaking his mind, Johnson keeps going. He says that’s the kind of determination and motivation that will make him a success on council.

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Black firefighters file human rights complaint   (Justice)
  2. Outside the Atlantic bubble the outbreak is the worst it’s ever been   (COVID-19)
  3. Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections   (HRM Votes)
  4. On the phone with fed-up resident David Boyd, District 2   (City)
  5. On the phone with actor Bill Carr, District 9   (City)
  6. Pema Chödrön calls out Shambhala leader over sex abuse   (City)
  7. On the phone with morally grounded Nicole Johnson, District 2   (City)
  8. Emailing with social equity advocate Jen Powley, District 7   (City)
  9. COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting October 5   (COVID-19)
  10. The coronavirus has lessons for journalists covering the climate crisis   (Environment)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.