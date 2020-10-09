News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 09, 2020 News + Opinion » City

On the phone with affordable housing advocate Ryan Burris, District 4 

“We’re in a housing crisis. It’s a tough one for people, especially with the current pandemic.”

By
SUBMITTED
  • submitted
When Ryan Burris was deciding how to give back to his community, it was a toss-up between running for council and starting a not-for-profit affordable housing organization. “I thought I could get more done on council short-term,” says the 34-year-old stepfather of two about his decision to run in District 4 (Cole Harbour–Westphal).

Burris shops, plays, eats and does just about everything in the district, except for live there. But the community means a lot to him. “I’ve been in the area my whole life,” he says. “Everything I do, it’s based here in this district.”

His primary concern as a politician is affordable housing. “We’re in a housing crisis,” says Burris. “It’s a tough one for people, especially with the current pandemic, and it's going to be tough going into the post-pandemic.” He hopes to make real change in this sector.

Burris has several other campaign commitments he hopes to address. He wants to continue the traffic-calming initiatives started by retiring councillor Lorelei Nicoll, updating traffic light timing to better suit the flow of traffic. He’d also like to address the lack of supervised beach swimming available in the district. In addition to campaign commitments, this contracting company president and “high-energy guy” will try to bring a “newer” and “younger” perspective to city council.

Although this is his first time running for any type of bureaucratic position, Burris thinks his lack of formal political background is actually an asset, because what he lacks in political experience he makes up for with his contractor background and life experience. “It brings something different to the table.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Black firefighters file human rights complaint   (Justice)
  2. Outside the Atlantic bubble the outbreak is the worst it’s ever been   (COVID-19)
  3. Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections   (HRM Votes)
  4. On the phone with fed-up resident David Boyd, District 2   (City)
  5. On the phone with actor Bill Carr, District 9   (City)
  6. Pema Chödrön calls out Shambhala leader over sex abuse   (City)
  7. On the phone with morally grounded Nicole Johnson, District 2   (City)
  8. Emailing with social equity advocate Jen Powley, District 7   (City)
  9. COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting October 5   (COVID-19)
  10. The coronavirus has lessons for journalists covering the climate crisis   (Environment)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.