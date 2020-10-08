News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 08, 2020 News + Opinion » City

On the phone with activist Craig Roy, District 7 

He's running for council instead of "sitting around and bellyaching about the fact that nothing is getting done."

By
SUBMITTED
  • submitted
Having lived in downtown Halifax for four years, voting for the incumbent councillor in the district last election, Craig Roy says he hasn’t seen the changes he expected. So this time around, he’s running for council himself. “Instead of sitting around and bellyaching about the fact that nothing is getting done, I’m gonna step in and ensure that things get done,” says the candidate for District 7 (Halifax South Downtown).

Roy has a background in human resources with the Nova Scotia government, and wants to make things better in his district “with safer streets, parks, parking and designated bus lanes.”

An activist and volunteer with the provincial government’s Pride Nova Scotia Network, Roy wants to attract more diversity and inclusion to the neighbourhood, promote small businesses and industries, honour the heritage and history of the city and support the arts sector.

He says members of his district have complained about the lack of affordable housing downtown, and to him the backyard suites recently approved by council do not resolve the housing crisis. “They’re not long-term suites. They’re something that people could rent for the weekend or maybe a month.” Instead, he thinks developers need to be offered incentives so “when they build their duplexes, they have a minimum number of units that are available and will remain available for affordable housing.”

Roy also wants to change the current biking situation in the district. He says the concrete slabs on the side of the roads for bikers should be removed, because they need constant maintenance. “The street that’s painted is enough indication, I believe, for the one percent of bike users.” He also thinks that the bike lanes in different communities need to be connected together. “You have a bike lane in one street, and not another that it connects to. It makes no sense.”

Roy’s ready to be a voice and fight for his constituents’ needs if he’s elected. “I’m not a person who takes no for an answer.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections   (HRM Votes)
  2. Outside the Atlantic bubble the outbreak is the worst it’s ever been   (COVID-19)
  3. On the phone with housing advocate Virginia Hinch, District 8   (City)
  4. On the phone with former bartender Dylan Kennedy, District 8   (City)
  5. On the phone with incumbent Lindell Smith, District 8   (City)
  6. The coronavirus has lessons for journalists covering the climate crisis   (Environment)
  7. On the phone with 20-year-old candidate Kyle Morton, District 10   (City)
  8. On the phone with environmentalist Christopher Hurry, District 10   (City)
  9. District 3 Dartmouth South-Eastern Passage   (HRM Votes)
  10. On the phone with non-profit leader Cathy Deagle-Gammon, District 1   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.