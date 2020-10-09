On the phone with accountant Darrell Jessome, District 13 

submitted

D

arrell Jessome says he decided to run for the District 13 (Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets) council seat so he could connect with more people in the community. “Sincerely, I want to help people. Sometimes It’s hard to broadcast that but at my age, it’s truly what I want to do,” says the 61-year-old accountant.Jessome’s been involved with the community, and if he’s elected he’ll work with other councillors to ensure municipal services are maintained. But there’s one thing that’s really important to him. “My biggest thing is to get through this Covid.”He wants to be available to help people in his district who are in need and point them in the direction of appropriate resources—something he’s been doing since the pandemic started. “It’s not flashy, but I just think that it’s something that this community needs,” he says.Jessome’s been speaking with residents of the district, and says they are concerned about street safety, ditch tax and improving recreation. He says he’d like to see the recent Hubbards Streetscape Project implemented throughout the area. “Because it would have the idea of bringing community to different parts of the district,” he says. ”And also slowing traffic down as you enter that type of environment through a streetscape.”Jessome says if elected, he’ll be a dedicated leader and plans to open a physical office in his district. “I want to be available for people on a more face-to-face basis if I can. So, I’m going to do that at my own cost.”He’ll also bring his background as an auditor and financial planner to council if elected. “I think that’s an invaluable tool for a municipal government,” he says, adding that his skillset makes him the man for the job. “I think we need someone who’s going to be a steward for financial recovery and working with families in the community.”