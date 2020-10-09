News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 09, 2020 News + Opinion » City

On the phone with accountant Darrell Jessome, District 13 

He’ll open a constituency office on his own dime if elected.

By
SUBMITTED
  • submitted
Darrell Jessome says he decided to run for the District 13 (Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets) council seat so he could connect with more people in the community. “Sincerely, I want to help people. Sometimes It’s hard to broadcast that but at my age, it’s truly what I want to do,” says the 61-year-old accountant.

Jessome’s been involved with the community, and if he’s elected he’ll work with other councillors to ensure municipal services are maintained. But there’s one thing that’s really important to him. “My biggest thing is to get through this Covid.”

He wants to be available to help people in his district who are in need and point them in the direction of appropriate resources—something he’s been doing since the pandemic started. “It’s not flashy, but I just think that it’s something that this community needs,” he says.

Jessome’s been speaking with residents of the district, and says they are concerned about street safety, ditch tax and improving recreation. He says he’d like to see the recent Hubbards Streetscape Project implemented throughout the area. “Because it would have the idea of bringing community to different parts of the district,” he says. ”And also slowing traffic down as you enter that type of environment through a streetscape.”

Jessome says if elected, he’ll be a dedicated leader and plans to open a physical office in his district. “I want to be available for people on a more face-to-face basis if I can. So, I’m going to do that at my own cost.”

He’ll also bring his background as an auditor and financial planner to council if elected. “I think that’s an invaluable tool for a municipal government,” he says, adding that his skillset makes him the man for the job. “I think we need someone who’s going to be a steward for financial recovery and working with families in the community.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Black firefighters file human rights complaint   (Justice)
  2. Outside the Atlantic bubble the outbreak is the worst it’s ever been   (COVID-19)
  3. Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections   (HRM Votes)
  4. On the phone with actor Bill Carr, District 9   (City)
  5. Pema Chödrön calls out Shambhala leader over sex abuse   (City)
  6. Emailing with social equity advocate Jen Powley, District 7   (City)
  7. COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting October 5   (COVID-19)
  8. On the phone with fed-up resident David Boyd, District 2   (City)
  9. The coronavirus has lessons for journalists covering the climate crisis   (Environment)
  10. Matt Whitman stands by white supremacists’ message   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.