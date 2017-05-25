OBEY bites 

click to enlarge Liam Ricketts

Laraaji Here's something you need to experience: Twinkling, cyclical zither music from the world's most interesting man, Laraaji—Eno collaborator, comedian, actor, New York fixture, multi-instrumentalist, meditation master, cool person.

Sunday, 7:30pm, Fort Massey United Church; Laughter Meditation Workshop Sunday, 2pm, Halifax Central Library, pre-registration required 902-490-5700

OBABY with The Magic Project This year's installment of what could arguably have been called the most unpredictable and wild event of last year's OBEY Convention is hosted by Kate MacDonald and Emma Paulson of The Magic Project. A free drop-in music and art workshop for kids aged 0-10 (with guardians) focuses on the five senses. Expect goo and a good time. Sunday, 12-2pm at the Khyber Centre for the Arts

click to enlarge SUBMITTED

The Submissives Playing with convention at the Convention, Montreal's Submissives' retro-tinged pop rock drawls out surreal lines that make your ears do a double take and promote a pleasant sense of unease. Friday, 9pm, Marquee Ballroom