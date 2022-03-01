The cannabis industry in Canada is overwhelmingly white, but Fumes co-owner Josh Creighton says that “just makes us motivated to trailblaze through those spaces.”
via Instagram
The cannabis industry in Canada is overwhelmingly white, but Fumes co-owner Josh Creighton says that “just makes us motivated to trailblaze through those spaces.”

NSLC starts selling Fumes papers in historic deal for a Black-owned business

Until now, Nova Scotia‘s liquor-and-cannabis corporation has never stocked products made by a local Black-owned company.

By

A year ago, Fumes Rolling Papers were selling in about 30 convenience stores around Halifax. Not bad for a local start-up, but co-owners Josh Creighton and his brothers Treno and Tyler Morton had even bigger ambitions. Their sights were set on the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation and its $86-million legal-cannabis business.

“We very much saw NSLC as our breakaway to newer and broader markets,” Creighton says. “We knew once we secured them as a client, it would be very prosperous for us.”

This week, the brothers saw that goal become a reality. As of Monday, February 28, each of the 38 government-owned weed stores in Nova Scotia stocks Fumes high-quality hemp papers, selling for $2.75 plus tax per pack of 40.

The partnership is a milestone for both companies. Carrying Fumes instantly doubles the store’s variety, since until now the only papers sold there are Canadian Lumber, another local brand. NSLC Cannabis doesn’t stock big brands like RAW or Zigzags; NSLC spokesperson Jody Thomas says there’s no official policy on supporting local, but “local products account for 25 percent of our active cannabis listing base.”

Fumes says in an Instagram post that this is also the first local Black-owned product to hit NSLC shelves, “making this a historic moment for our community here in Nova Scotia and a small step towards achieving a more diverse business sector.”

When the trio of brothers started their company in June 2020, they didn’t have much business experience, and the legal cannabis industry was in its infancy. “We knew nothing more than the everyday consumer,” Creighton says.

Fumes tried to get a distributor to help make deals with stores, but those early days involved a lot of rejection. “We applied to about two or three distributors in our first year, but none of them accepted us,” Creighton says. “We thought that was the blueprint, and so we followed that—and when they rejected us we were kind of like, well shit, what do we do now?

The brothers weren’t ready to take no for an answer. “The plan doesn’t change, it’s just how you achieve it,” says Creighton. Without a professional distributor introducing Fumes to retailers, the entrepreneurs had to figure out how to do all the leg work themselves. “We’d make an asset map of all the corner stores in HRM and even broader in Nova Scotia,” Creighton explains. “And we drove to them and we made our pitch in person. It was really that simple.”

These efforts got Fumes papers into stores across the province, as well as some in New York and Toronto. But the corner store market, which is believed to be mainly serving consumers who buy cannabis illegally, could only take Fumes so far. The real goal was the legal stores. “They’re very much why we went into business,” says Creighton.

When the brothers felt ready to pitch to the NSLC last fall, setting up that first meeting “was pretty much as simple as an email,” says Creighton. And he says the NSLC was receptive: “The soil was very fertile for a new startup.” Over the next six months, Fumes scaled up production and created business documentation like a value proposition and recall plan that the big corporation requires of its suppliers.

The brothers had multiple meetings with NSLC executives (virtual, thanks to COVID), and were often the only people of colour on the call. “We’ve lived most of our lives like that, so we’re pretty used to it,” Creighton says. According to a 2020 study, 84 percent of the cannabis industry in Canada is white, but Creighton says that “just makes us motivated to trailblaze through those spaces.”

Creighton says the Fumes co-founders are proud of how far they’ve come, “but there’s so much more to do. We want to keep our vision ever-evolving.” In the coming months, Fumes has plans to unveil more products (think new sizes) at the NSLC, and is working on expanding to wider markets.

“We want to capture the whole east coast and then move outward from there,” says Creighton. “Cannabis PEI just reached out to us, so we have capacity to serve those four locations. Then the next step will be New Brunswick.”

And “hopefully by next year we can be Canada-wide.”

Tags

About The Author

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering everything from COVID-19 to small business to politics and social justice. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

The Braiding Lounge aims to share the natural hair love on Gottingen Street

By Chris Stoodley

Tara Taylor, left, and Braids by Tasha founder Natasha Stephenson outside The Braiding Lounge at 2300 Gottingen Street.

Black women entrepreneurs are sharing their stories through this 28-day series

By Chris Stoodley

Blk Women in Excellence is a non-profit dedicated to supporting, educating and inspiring Black women in business.

#BlackInSchool book details high school experiences of racism

By Chris Stoodley

Habiba Cooper Diallo hopes her book is used in classrooms across the country to help teach about anti-Black racism.

Halifax repainting BLM mural without community involvement

By Victoria Walton

Aaliyah Paris shared her Black Lives Matter mural idea with the city, and was threatened with charges if she painted it. THE COAST
More »

Latest in Shoptalk

The Braiding Lounge aims to share the natural hair love on Gottingen Street

By Chris Stoodley

Tara Taylor, left, and Braids by Tasha founder Natasha Stephenson outside The Braiding Lounge at 2300 Gottingen Street.

Bright, fresh Latin flavours arrive in downtown Halifax at Bar Sofia

By Chris Stoodley

Bar Sofia’s dishes showcase vibrant Latin cuisine, featuring dishes like à la plancha bream flavoured with aji amarillo peppers, seared sardine escabeche and an adobo-roasted cauliflower chaufa brined for 24 hours.

Black women entrepreneurs are sharing their stories through this 28-day series

By Chris Stoodley

Blk Women in Excellence is a non-profit dedicated to supporting, educating and inspiring Black women in business.

Lou Pécou aims to raise the bar for Halifax pizza

By Victoria Walton

Lou Pécou translates to “the peduncle,” the part of a fruit or vegetable where it was attached to the plant, which can be examined to determine its ripeness.
More »
More Shoptalk »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Over 200 people gather in Halifax to support Ukraine

By Oriol Salvador

According to Stas Serebriakov, member of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, "there is a lot of stress, anxiety and uncertainty among the Ukrainians living in Halifax at the moment."

Police and city staff tear down pantry at People’s Park

By Victoria Walton

The kitchen structure took months of work to build, but it took city staff less than an hour to tear it down.

Shakeup at Art Gallery of Nova Scotia as CEO Nancy Noble’s contract not renewed

By Morgan Mullin

Former Art Gallery of Nova Scotia CEO Nancy Noble, from a 2018 AGNS Facebook post.

No masks, no limits, no POV as Nova Scotia lifting all COVID restrictions March 21

By Victoria Walton

Phase two of Nova Scotia’s COVID reopening begins March 7, with phase three and the removal of all pandemic restrictions March 21, several weeks early.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.