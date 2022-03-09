NSCAD announces new film festival for April 2022

There's a common pattern when it comes to locally made movies. You hear about an interesting, innovative flick; you watch it make the rounds on the film festival circuit; you wait until you can see it yourself; it disappears, sometimes not even available to be streamed, as if it was a figment of your imagination the whole time.

NSCAD University gets how you feel, and is here to help with a new festival showing a handful of just such films. From April 4-5 at Cineplex Park Lane (5657 Spring Garden Road), rare releases from some of the school's most lauded alums will screen—with movies by Heather Young, Christian Sparks and more.

The slate of features includes Young's 2019 TIFF-debuted feature Murmur on April 4 and Sparks' film Cast No Shadow on April 5.

“NSCAD University’s film program is one of a kind,” says the school's interim president, Sarah McKinnon, in a press release announcing the festival. “Our award-winning faculty show students how to shape their vision and create poignant and memorable outcomes. We now have this wonderful event by which we can share some of their stories and celebrate their achievements.”