Dartmouth director Heather Young makes lauded films—that are incredibly hard to find. NSCAD's new film fest is here to help that.
Alyson Hardwick
Dartmouth director Heather Young makes lauded films—that are incredibly hard to find. NSCAD's new film fest is here to help that.

NSCAD announces new film festival for April 2022

Indie flicks you can't see anywhere else will be shown April 4-5 at Cineplex Park Lane.

By

There's a common pattern when it comes to locally made movies. You hear about an interesting, innovative flick; you watch it make the rounds on the film festival circuit; you wait until you can see it yourself; it disappears, sometimes not even available to be streamed, as if it was a figment of your imagination the whole time.

NSCAD University gets how you feel, and is here to help with a new festival showing a handful of just such films. From April 4-5 at Cineplex Park Lane (5657 Spring Garden Road), rare releases from some of the school's most lauded alums will screen—with movies by Heather Young, Christian Sparks and more.

Related
Heather Young’s film slays not with a bang but a Murmur

Heather Young’s film slays not with a bang but a Murmur: Her feature-length debut—which opens this year’s FIN Atlantic International Film Festival—shows the Dartmouth-based director is a force.

Related
Shan McDonald—a first-time actor—plays Donna, a woman aiming to fill the voids in her life with adopted animals.

Review: Murmur is beautifully bleak: Heather Young's debut feature explores an unchecked compulsion for connection.

The slate of features includes Young's 2019 TIFF-debuted feature Murmur on April 4 and Sparks' film Cast No Shadow on April 5.

“NSCAD University’s film program is one of a kind,” says the school's interim president, Sarah McKinnon, in a press release announcing the festival. “Our award-winning faculty show students how to shape their vision and create poignant and memorable outcomes. We now have this wonderful event by which we can share some of their stories and celebrate their achievements.”

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

Screen Nova Scotia announces its 2021 winners

By Chris Stoodley

Vinessa Antoine won an award for her portrayal of Marcie Diggs on Diggstown at the 2021 Screen Nova Scotia Awards.

What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Thu Sep 23

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax's Amy Trefry takes a star turn in the bone-cold chiller Shush.

What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Wed Sep 22

By Morgan Mullin

Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy star in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

What to watch at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival: Tues Sep 21

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax’s Seth A. Smith returns to FIN with a horror-tinged jolt.
More »

Latest in Cultural Festivals

Nocturne announces its 2022 festival curators

By Morgan Mullin

Stephanie Yee and Lux Habrich with their 2021 Nocturne project, "Good Luck to the People".

Halifax Pride wants to help you get the party started with $2,500 event-planning grants

By Morgan Mullin

Scenes from a previous Halifax Pride festival.

8 must-see movies at this weekend’s Halifax Black Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

A host of short films are available at HBFF—and Grey Area (pictured) is among the ones we can't wait to watch.

African Heritage Month 2022 events in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

African Heritage Month 2022 events in Halifax
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

$23 million investment in Nova Scotia’s film industry has money for a soundstage

By Morgan Mullin

Behind the scenes of filmed-in-Nova Scotia TV series Pure, as seen in a Screen Nova Scotia promo video.

Dartmouth’s Michnat Fashion is diversifying the scene—and your closet

By Morgan Mullin

Embracing a riot of colour and print, Michnat Fashion House creates a more-is-more aesthetic.

Shakeup at Art Gallery of Nova Scotia as CEO Nancy Noble’s contract not renewed

By Morgan Mullin

Former Art Gallery of Nova Scotia CEO Nancy Noble, from a 2018 AGNS Facebook post.

Council rejects staff advice in vote to give the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia $7 million

By Morgan Mullin

Jordan Bennett shared the vision he co-created for the new AGNS on his Instagram profile, saying the entrance is "based on the Mi’kmaq peaked hat worn by the matriarchs of our community."

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.