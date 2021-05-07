Arts + Music
Arts + Music

friends.png

NSCAD announces it will *not* be moving next to the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia 

"The gallery’s evolving building design and related space constraints means it no longer meets the needs of NSCAD."

