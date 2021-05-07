NSCAD announces it will *not* be moving next to the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia "The gallery’s evolving building design and related space constraints means it no longer meets the needs of NSCAD."

Between ice age dynamics and global heating, Halifax Harbour is rising faster than most coastal waters around the world and putting billions worth of buildings at risk.

The design by Jordan Bennett and Lorraine Whitman's team will be built over what's now a parking lot on Salter Street.

Halifax hosted slavers’ ships. Now it is home to Canada’s first institute of slavery studies.

