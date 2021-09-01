N.S. will require school and health care staff to be fully vaccinated

Vaccines will be mandatory for health care, long term care and public school staff in Nova Scotia beginning November 30, the province announced Wednesday, along with modifications to phase five.

The province's new vaccine mandate which will require that all workers be fully vaccinated within the Nova Scotia Health Authority, IWK, continuing care homes. It will apply to all public school teachers and school-based staff, physicians, paramedics and service workers. Left off this mandatory-vax list are day care staff and firefighters.

Staff at the listed workplaces who are unvaccinated by November 30 will be placed on unpaid administrative leave.

“Termination could be the final outcome,” Strang said.





Dr. Robert Strang laid out the province’s plan to continue with mandatory masking indoors, including in schools, and keeping informal gathering limits at 25 people indoors.

“This is to get us through the fourth wave,” Strang said during a technical briefing Wednesday afternoon.

“Those restrictions will end when we feel epidemiology shows that we’re through the fourth wave, they’re not long term,” he said.

Health minister Michelle Thompson said during Wednesday's COVID briefing that this mandate is something health care workers and educators have asked for in order to stay safe.Premier Tim Houston was asked if he's"We know there's a certain percentage of the population who just won't get vaccinated, and some of them are health care workers. I'm hope it's a small percentage, I think we all are." Houston said. The province doesn't have numbers on unvaccinated workers, but Houston said health care workers in N.S. are more likely than the general population to be vaccinated.

So what really changes?

While masks inside and gathering limits on informal gatherings will remain, Strang said phase five still represents a substantial step forward in reopening. Beginning Oct. 4 there will be no capacity caps or physical distancing requirements in hubs of non-essential and social activities.

“This opens up a large number of venues… bars, restaurants, sporting events, arts and culture events, all sorts of recreation activities for all ages back up to full capacity,” Strang said during Wednesday’s tech briefing. Physical distancing will

That is a significant step.



Both premier Tim Houston and Dr. Strang reminded Nova Scotians unhappy with the new proof of vaccine policy not to take out their frustration at the service staff enforcing the mandate.



“Do not take this out on the hostess at the restaurant or the manager on your kids hockey team. Please be kind… even if you disagree with what we’re putting in place,” Strang said.

Staff at restaurants and events centres will have access to voluntary training on de-escalation techniques, and Houston said more support may be made available if needed.

Third doses and boosters

Beginning Oct. 15 immunocompromised Nova Scotians and those who require an extra dose for essential travel can get a third dose of COVID vaccine. The province will also be offering a booster dose, to happen at least six months after the primary series of doses, for long-term care residents and staff. It will also be available to anyone living at or working in a congregate setting.

The difference between a booster and a third shot is when the jab is administered, Strang explained. A third shot can be administered shortly after the second shot, whereas a booster comes at least half a year later.

Strang said at this stage he doesn’t know if any more people will be added to the list to received a third or booster dose.

“For now we don’t know, we’ll follow NACI (National Advisory Committee on Immunization) recommendations and they’re actively looking at who’s next,” he said. Strang said it’s worth noting that there’s disagreement in the scientific community about offering widespread third doses, as the United States has done.

“We have to be cognizant that this is a global pandemic, we’re never going to be safe until we have much better vaccine coverage around the world. So should we be using third doses or booster doses beyond what we’re doing versus contributing that to a global effort,” he said during the tech briefing.

Medical exemptions to the vaccine mandate and proof of vaccine policy will be available through a primary care provider to those who fall under six specific contraindications to the COVID vaccine. The province estimates this will apply to a very small number of people, likely less than 2,000 in the entire province.

The province has listed six reasons for Nova Scotians to be eligible for a medical exemption to the vaccine.

Nova Scotia is reporting 41 new cases of COVID Wednesday, September 29, bringing the active tally to 224 province-wide. The bulk of the new cases, 32 of the 41, are in the Central Zone, where Strang says there is community spread among unvaccinated 20 to 40-year-olds.

There are four new cases in the Northern Zone, three in the Eastern Zone, and two new cases in the Western Zone. As of Tuesday, the province is now reporting school exposure notices, and lists more than 40 schools with potential exposures between September 22 and 28.

The province has 724,775 fully vaccinated residents, and 1,505,975 doses have hit arms in Nova Scotia.



In order to support school children's access to COVID tested, 80,000 take-home testing kits will be provided to kids between pre-primary and grade 6. Each kit comes with four tests. The 320,000 rapid tests have been assembled by 1,000 Nova Scotia volunteers. These test kits will be provided to children with one mild COVID symptom, Strang said.

