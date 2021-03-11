News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 11, 2021 News + Opinion » City

For the RCMP, destroying old, potentially crime-enabling uniforms is like doing a wash: "usually you would wait until you have a full load of laundry instead of washing each individual shirt."

submitted

For the RCMP, destroying old, potentially crime-enabling uniforms is like doing a wash: "usually you would wait until you have a full load of laundry instead of washing each individual shirt."

NS RCMP destroy 7 tonnes of gear that’s been sitting around 

Police say it was mostly worn-out kit, but couldn’t say how old it was.

By

This week, Nova Scotia RCMP had a pretty big bonfire, incinerating 6.92 tonnes of RCMP “kit.” This kit, according to NS RCMP spokesperson Mark Skinner, contained things from uniform shirts and pants to boots and body armour, but also “other items that form a part of a member’s uniform.”

It was all stored at a “secure facility” before destruction, and was burned at an incinerator in Charlottetown.

”This incineration effort was developed in consideration of COVID-19 restrictions and the realities of the incident that occurred in Portapique in April 2020,” says Skinner in an email to The Coast.

The excess gear was equal to approximately 15 pounds of stuff per RCMP member, and there are over 1,000 RCMP members in Nova Scotia. “Most of this was worn out kit,” said Skinner.

In May–just weeks after a gunman took 22 lives, thanks in part to his impersonating an RCMP officer using gear and cars he purchased–a Coast investigation found that dozens, if not hundreds, of pieces of police memorabilia were easily attainable online.

RCMP say the current policy on disposing of police kit and clothing is that officers turn in items they no longer require to their unit commander. “The unit commander is responsible for securely destroying the items,” says Skinner.

But items aren’t always destroyed right away.

“There is no specific set timeline for destruction, Units Commanders would gather a number of pieces of kit instead of disposing each one individually,” says Skinner. “I like to use the analogy of washing your clothes, usually you would wait until you have a full load of laundry instead of washing each individual shirt. Each unit has different requirement and would accumulate used kit at difference [sic] paces.”

Skinner couldn’t say how old this particular gear was, but says this policy will “continue to be the norm.” However, other similar policies for the RCMP are changing. Effective January 2021, RCMP are prohibited from reselling decommissioned police vehicles, a policy which directly stems from the events in Portapique last year.

As for the 7 tonnes of gear, it was destroyed over two days, and RCMP say the burning concluded on March 8. When asked if this is the last of it, Skinner says “that’s all for now.”

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Video report: Catch up on Halifax Regional Council’s March 9 meeting
ANSMA'd our prayers
How to file your first post-Covid taxes
5 sure things for International Women’s Day
A whole bunch of Halifax musicians get ECMA noms
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Video report: Catch up on Halifax Regional Council’s March 9 meeting   (City)
  2. How to file your first post-Covid taxes   (News)
  3. Only 1 case March 10   (COVID-19)
  4. First look at Boyd’s Pharmasave on Agricola Street   (Shoptalk)
  5. First look at Fiends Collective’s new digs   (Shoptalk)
  6. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)
  7. Strankin ends 1-month Halifax lockdown after a week   (COVID-19)
  8. Holly Bartlett’s unlikely journey   (City)
  9. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  10. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.