Food + Drink
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 17, 2021 Food + Drink » Food

stephane2.png

Nova Scotia’s own food network keeps churning out TV stars 

Want to be on Top Chef? For Stéphane Levac, it helped having show alumni for friends.

By

Stéphane Levac had never considered auditioning for a cooking reality show. But a network of Nova Scotian chefs helped the former restaurateur land a spot on this season’s Top Chef Canada. Consider it kitchen aid.

“The show reached out saying that Stephanie Ogilvie had referred me,” he says of the Top Chef season eight runner-up, who runs Hopscotch Dinner Club on Barrington Street. “Stephanie, Brock [Unger, Ogilvie’s partner] and I, we’ve worked together over the past years with Cahoots or I invited Brock down here for events, and she referred me.”

Levac is originally from Ontario, but has lived in Nova Scotia for more than nine years, first running a catering company with his wife, then working in Halifax with chef Ray Bear at Studio East. He shifted to the Annapolis Valley, first to do a quick stint at Just Us! in Grand Pre, and has now run the kitchen at Maritime Express Cider in Kenville for the past two years.

Related A cut above the rest: Chives’ chef Stephanie Ogilvie to showcase Nova Scotia’s food scene on new season of Top Chef Canada
Stephanie Ogilvie, seen here on the Top Chef Canada set, says east coast chefs work harder.
A cut above the rest
Chives’ chef Stephanie Ogilvie to showcase Nova Scotia’s food scene on new season of Top Chef Canada
By Fadila Chater
Food

But Levac still didn’t feel qualified for Top Chef until Ogilvie nominated him. “I wasn’t thinking even about applying for the show, you know, I didn’t really put myself on that kind of level,” he tells The Coast in a phone call.

Stéphane Levac says going to Toronto for Top Chef was especially unique during the COVID-19 pandemic. - FOOD NETWORK CANADA
  • Stéphane Levac says going to Toronto for Top Chef was especially unique during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Food Network Canada

There’s been a handful of local chefs making their way to television in recent years. On top of The Canteen’s Renée Lavallée and Ogilvie on Top Chef, MasterChef saw Nova Scotian Jennifer Crawford take home the crown in 2019, while the most recent season saw both Andy Hay from Andy’s East Coast Kitchen and Andrew Al-Khouri from aFrite in the kitchen studio.

While it may have been through his restaurant connections that he managed to land an interview, it was Levac’s talent that scored him a spot among 10 other chefs from across the country.

“I went through the process of applying, a very intensive application,” he says. “From there I had a couple of interviews, did a 10-minute cooking demo video, and I guess they liked what they saw in my last meeting, that’s when they let me know I was going to be on the show.”

Levac says his father-in-law helped film his homemade audition tape, and while he can’t reveal what he cooked that impressed the judges, as the only chef from east of Montreal this season, he says he felt some ”added pressure” to represent Nova Scotia. “I have some go-tos for fine-dining styles. You know, something that was fairly easy for me to put together as well as showcase where we live,” he says.

While at Maritime Express, Levac has honed in on perfecting his elevated pub food, but in his spare time he’s often found foraging at the shore or in the forest. “I like walking the shorelines, I’m 10 minutes from the Bay of Fundy so I’m constantly looking for different seaweeds that I could forage, succulents, like sea asparagus and fanworts.”

Levac says a mutual love of foraging is one thing that’s bonded him with Ovilgie over the years. “Both of us kind of agree it’d be kind of a shame if you’re a chef in Nova Scotia and don’t forage.” he says.

It’s all under wraps whether Levac went home during the first week or took home the Top Chef Canada title for 2021. But he says the experience–especially during COVID-19–was like no other.

“We had to self-isolate in our rooms, we took a couple of COVID tests and from there we all met a week later when we started filming,” he says of his trip to Toronto. “And that’s when the bubble started. The whole cast and crew was in a Top Chef bubble, I guess you could say.”

Top Chef‘s new season premieres on Monday, April 19 at 11pm Halifax time. Levac says a few people wanted to get together at work to watch, “but I don’t want to make a big deal out of it.” He adds, “My family and I are just going to stay home, we’ll try to keep my son up and we’ll watch it together.”

Related enVie's Lauren Marshall is vying for Top Chef Canada: Get glued to the Food Network
Lauren Marshall's game face is on
enVie's Lauren Marshall is vying for Top Chef Canada
Get glued to the Food Network
By Allison Saunders
Shoptalk

Levac’s still astonished at how far he’s come in just a few years. “It’s a very short career as far as cooking goes, and it’s kind of crazy that I ended up being on the show,” he says.

He’s keeping up with his friends in the industry, too, and will be popping up at Hopscotch on April 25. Then Levac’s off to opening weekend at Fox Harb’r resort, along with Andy Hay and Renee Lavalee, proving that Nova Scotia’s food network never has too many cooks in the kitchen.

Tags: ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

NS won’t divert vaccines to Ontario but could help in other ways
Premier faces renewed calls for Northwood inquiry
8 ways to support Muslims in Halifax this Ramadan
What happened at Northwood?
COVID-19 and long-term care in Nova Scotia: the timeline
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Food

more articles in Food + Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Restaurants

Search for Halifax area restaurants and bars


Find Bars

Survey Asks

Should there be a public inquiry about what happened at Northwood?

  • Yes
  • No
  • The review was enough

View Results

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.