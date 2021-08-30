Nova Scotia’s new government is mostly made up of veteran politicians

This week, the 55 people who won the recent provincial election get sworn into office, and Progressive Conservative Party leader Tim Houston officially becomes premier Houston, leading a PC majority government. The swing from Liberal to PC might seem like a major message of change coming from the electorate—which turned out in pretty typical numbers at just over 55 percent of eligible voters casting a ballot according to Elections Nova Scotia, not the 35 percent figure that’s been bandied about on social media.
But the brand-new 64th General Assembly of Nova Scotia’s legislature features a group of MLAs made up mostly of incumbent politicians. Out of 55 provincial ridings, including four introduced in this election, 31 seats went to candidates who’d already been serving in office. The bounty of utterly new MLAs representing peninsula Halifax is the exception in Nova Scotia, not the rule. Here is a chart of all the people elected into the new legislature, incumbents marked in yellow. Some of the incumbents’ riding names may have changed in the redrawing of the electoral map, so we’ve noted the former ridings where applicable.
MLAs elected in Nova Scotia’s 2021 provincial election
|District
|Riding name
|MLA
|Party
|Incumbent’s former riding (if name changed)
|1
|Annapolis
|Carman Kerr
|Liberal
|
|2
|Antigonish
|Michelle Thompson
|PC
|
|3
|Argyle
|Colton LeBlanc
|PC
|Argyle-Barrington
|4
|Bedford Basin
|Kelly Regan
|Liberal
|Bedford
|5
|Bedford South
|Braedon Clark
|Liberal
|
|6
|Cape Breton Centre-Whitney Pier
|Kendra Coombes
|NDP
|Cape Breton Centre
|7
|Cape Breton East
|Brian Comer
|PC
|Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg
|8
|Chester-St. Margaret’s
|Danielle Barkhouse
|PC
|
|9
|Clare
|Ronnie LeBlanc
|Liberal
|10
|Clayton Park West
|Rafah DiCostanzo
|Liberal
|
|11
|Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley
|Larry Harrison
|PC
|
|12
|Colchester North
|Tom Taggart
|PC
|
|13
|Cole Harbour
|Tony Ince
|Liberal
|Cole Harbour-Portland Valley
|14
|Cole Harbour-Dartmouth
|Lorelei Nicoll
|Liberal
|
|15
|Cumberland North
|Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin
|Independent
|16
|Cumberland South
|Tory Rushton
|PC
|
|17
|Dartmouth East
|Tim Halman
|PC
|
|18
|Dartmouth North
|Susan LeBlanc
|NDP
|19
|Dartmouth South
|Claudia Chender
|NDP
|20
|Digby-Annapolis
|Jill S. Balser
|PC
|
|21
|Eastern Passage
|Barbara Adams
|PC
|Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage
|22
|Eastern Shore
|Kent Smith
|PC
|
|23
|Fairview-Clayton Park
|Patricia Arab
|Liberal
|24
|Glace Bay-Dominion
|John White
|PC
|
|25
|Guysborough Tracadie
|Greg Morrow
|PC
|
|26
|Halifax Armdale
|Ali Duale
|Liberal
|
|27
|Halifax Atlantic
|Brendan Maguire
|Liberal
|28
|Halifax Chebucto
|Gary Burrill
|NDP
|
|29
|Halifax Citadel-Sable Island
|Lisa Lachance
|NDP
|30
|Halifax Needham
|Suzy Hansen
|NDP
|31
|Hammonds Plains-Lucasville
|Ben Jessome
|Liberal
|32
|Hants East
|John A. MacDonald
|PC
|
|33
|Hants West
|Melissa Sheehy-Richard
|PC
|34
|Inverness
|Allan Gerard MacMaster
|PC
|35
|Kings North
|John Lohr
|PC
|36
|Kings South
|Keith Irving
|Liberal
|37
|Kings West
|Chris Palmer
|PC
|38
|Lunenburg
|Susan Corkum-Greek
|PC
|39
|Lunenburg West
|Becky Druhan
|PC
|40
|Northside-Westmount
|Fred Tilley
|Liberal
|41
|Pictou Centre
|Pat Dunn
|PC
|
|42
|Pictou East
|Tim Houston
|PC
|43
|Pictou West
|Karla MacFarlane
|PC
|44
|Preston
|Angela Simmonds
|Liberal
|45
|Queens
|Kim Masland
|PC
|Queens-Shelburne
|46
|Richmond
|Trevor Boudreau
|PC
|47
|Sackville-Cobequid
|Steve Craig
|PC
|48
|Sackville Uniacke
|Brad Johns
|PC
|Sackville-Beaver Bank
|49
|Shelburne
|Nolan Young
|PC
|50
|Sydney-Membertou
|Derek Mombourquette
|Liberal
|Sydney-Whitney Pier
|51
|Timberlea-Prospect
|Iain Rankin
|Liberal
|52
|Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River
|Dave Ritcey
|PC
|
|53
|Victoria-The Lakes
|Keith L. Bain
|PC
|54
|Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank
|Brian Wong
|PC
|55
|Yarmouth
|Zach Churchill
|Liberal
|