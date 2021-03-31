News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 31, 2021 News + Opinion » City

The Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission was put together to figure out how to fix the housing crisis while temporary measures to protect renters were in place. AZIZA ASAT

The Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission was put together to figure out how to fix the housing crisis while temporary measures to protect renters were in place. AZIZA ASAT

Nova Scotia’s Affordable Housing Commission is hosting online workshop to talk about the housing crisis 

Halifax renters, now’s your time to cry.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

7 Sure Things happening in Halifax from March 31-April 8
Halifax patios now more accessible to dogs than disabled people
Strang reassures everyone AstraZeneca vaccine is fine
GameChangers902 is calling on Halifax to light up HRP’s phone lines
HRM’s police oversight board is recruiting two community members
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Survey Asks

The Poll: What can't we wait for this spring?

  • The rhododendrons in the Public Gardens blooming
  • Pints on the patio
  • Chilly ocean dips
  • Getting our first vaccine

View Results

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Halifax patios now more accessible to dogs than disabled people   (City)
  2. 3 new cases March 30   (COVID-19)
  3. Strang reassures everyone AstraZeneca vaccine is fine   (COVID-19)
  4. Bike Again's home up for sale   (City)
  5. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)
  6. Coronavirus explained   (City)
  7. From Hangzhou to Halifax   (Shoptalk)
  8. What’s coming to Halifax Regional Council on Tuesday, March 23   (City)
  9. GameChangers902 is calling on Halifax to light up HRP’s phone lines   (City)
  10. HRM’s police oversight board is recruiting two community members   (City)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.