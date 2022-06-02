Nova Scotians prepare to welcome Ukrainian refugees

Nova Scotians are preparing to welcome over 300 Ukrainian refugees to the province Thursday evening, when a flight chartered by the federal government will land at Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Host families from across the province who have offered up space in their homes to Ukrainians will be at the airport to greet the new arrivals.

Two of these hosts are Michelle and Tom Hunter of Halifax. Michelle originally wanted to fly to Ukraine herself to help, until Tom convinced her otherwise. “I did get up one morning and said, ‘okay, I think I have to go there,’” she says. “And my husband said to me, ‘there must be something we can do from here,” she laughs. So Michelle got on the phone with the Red Cross, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and a Ukrainian colleague. Through her colleague, she connected with a family arriving on Thursday’s charter flight.

The Hunters are taking in a couple and their 11-year-old son, who fled their home city of Mariupol near the start of the war. “They don't have a home to go back to,” Michelle says.

“They’re so happy to be coming to Canada, specifically Halifax,” she says. “The similarities between Halifax and where they're coming from, you know, it's a coastal town. It's a small port city.”

The two families have been emailing each other for the last couple of months. “It’s going to change the life of both us and them for awhile,” Tom says. They will host the family for as long as they need a place to stay. “We’re nervous and excited,” Michelle says. “We’re happy to be in the position where we can help.”

In preparation for the family’s arrival, Tom painted the dresser in the boy’s room blue and yellow. And the volunteer-run Welcome Project NS for Ukraine provided welcome baskets filled with personal care products and toys, which are donated to the organization by the community.

“It’s so incredible what the community is doing.” Michelle says. In fact, much of the effort to welcome Ukrainians fleeing their homes has been informal and volunteer-run. Since Russia’s invasion, Ukrainians and prospective host families have been using the Facebook group Atlantic Canada Hosts for Ukrainians to organize housing arrangements. And scores of people have been offering donations of clothing and furniture and help with finding a job, translation and transportation on the Facebook group. “It’s all volunteers,” Tom says.

“I thought there was a registered site for if you wanted to volunteer to host a family,” Michelle says. “I was really surprised. I think if Canada is bringing in those families, I mean, there should be some sort of network.” There are official portals through which people can offer employment or a place to stay, namely Nova Scotia Supports Ukraine and Ukraine Safe Haven, but the Facebook group, which has 8,900 members and is run voluntarily by Carol Ailles, as well as other informal sites like ICanHelp.host, are still a very popular way for Ukrainians and Nova Scotians to find one another.

The government is providing up to two weeks in a hotel for all of Thursday’s arrivals, and under the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel, they have visas allowing them to live, work and go to school in Canada for the years. They will also receive income assistance, childcare support and language training.

Everything else will be provided by the ordinary Nova Scotians who are opening up their hearts and homes. “Our heart goes out to those that have been displaced by this war,” Michelle says, “and we hope that they're going to feel really welcome here.”