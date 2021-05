As of Monday, May 17 the Nova Scotia vaccine booking website is open to anyone aged 30+ to book their mRNA vaccine.Quick-with-the-keyboards millennials discovered that appointments were open for their cohort early this morning, and the province officially made the announcement in a press release just after noon.As of 11am, the wait time on the vaccine booking page was about 15 minutes.Nova Scotia is moving quicker than expected through its age cohorts, having opened for those aged 35+ on May 14, and 40+ on May 11.At this rate, the province will open up bookings to even the youngest group, ages 16-19, before the end of May—several weeks ahead of its original June target.

