Nova Scotia passes 2,000 cases Sunday, April 25 Update: Case numbers are out and the COVID-19 third wave has officially pushed the province to another milestone.

With 52 new cases yesterday, Nova Scotia reached a total of 1,990 COVID-19 infections during the pandemic. Getting 10 more cases will push the province to the 2,000-case milestone, and the way the virus is currently surging—the average is 27 new cases per day in the last week—that is almost certain to happen today. ( Update: The province's health department has tweeted there are 63 new cases Sunday, the highest daily total Nova Scotia's ever had, more than enough to pass 2,000 cases.) This chart shows how the province reached this point, from an intense first wave of infections that brought 1,000 cases in 54 days, to a second thousand cases arriving much more slowly over the next 352 days.

