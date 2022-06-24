Shanice Skinner is one of the hottest up-and-comers in Nova Scotia's opera scene.
Nova Scotia soprano one of 12 semi-finalists in international competition

Shanice Skinner will compete in the 2002 Voice of Black Opera in Birmingham, UK.

Nova Scotia will be represented at this year's prestigious Voice of Black Opera—an annual showcase that aims to highlight the best Black and South Asian opera singers in the Commonwealth—thanks to the golden pipes of Shanice Skinner.

Skinner is a soprano whose resume-to-date includes winning the Portia White Award (an annual offering from the Nova Scotia Trust for those with exceptional singing talent), top-billed roles at the Halifax Summer Opera Festival and a Master's program-in-process in the Netherlands. She's also the trusted voice used by many a local composer to debut new works.

The Voice of Black Opera is a two-week long international competition, held this year in Birmingham, UK. It's the perfect next step for an emerging artist looking to make their mark on an international audience. Skinner will be up against 11 others in her quest to the top—and the winner will get the opportunity to play three performances with the Birmingham Contemporary Music Group, along with a 10,000 pound purse.

The 2022 VOBO winner will be announced in early December.

Morgan Mullin is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast.
