Nova Scotia reports 111 weekend COVID cases and an outbreak at a Pugwash nursing home

Transmission of COVID-19 from a single, multi-day faith gathering and community spread has led to a spike in Nova Scotia’s cases. Friday, when 40 new cases were reported, chief medical officer of health Robert Strang explained at a briefing with the premier that “several clusters of cases” in the Northern and Western health zones seem to be connected to the same event.

Nova Scotia is reporting 111 new cases Monday, capturing all cases identified since Friday’s update. Five of these cases are connected to a Pugwash long-term care home, where an outbreak has been declared. Four East Cumberland Lodge residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID; one of the residents is in hospital.

Following the Monday announcement of new cases, the province announced a rare same-day COVID briefing featuring Barbara Adams, minister of long-term care and seniors, and Shelley Deeks, deputy chief medical officer of health. The briefing starts at 3:30, The Coast is attending in person and this story will be updated.

On Friday, Doctor Strang was optimistic that the exposure among the faith communities would not spread to the wider public. He said the majority of these faith-group cases are among unvaccinated people, and the province has ramped up testing in Amherst and the northern part of Cumberland County. Strang said Friday his team is watching these clusters closely and that the affected groups have been cooperating with public health.

Of the 111 new cases reported Monday, 52 cases are in Western zone, 31 cases are in Central, Northern has 19 cases and there are nine cases in Eastern zone. There are 255 active cases of COVID province wide, with nine people in hospital and one in intensive care.