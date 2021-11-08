daily_covid_nova_scotia_news_header_6.png

Nova Scotia reports 111 weekend COVID cases and an outbreak at a Pugwash nursing home

The surge in cases is connected to a multi-day faith gathering and community spread.

By

Transmission of COVID-19 from a single, multi-day faith gathering and community spread has led to a spike in Nova Scotia’s cases. Friday, when 40 new cases were reported, chief medical officer of health Robert Strang explained at a briefing with the premier that “several clusters of cases” in the Northern and Western health zones seem to be connected to the same event.

Nova Scotia is reporting 111 new cases Monday, capturing all cases identified since Friday’s update. Five of these cases are connected to a Pugwash long-term care home, where an outbreak has been declared. Four East Cumberland Lodge residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID; one of the residents is in hospital.

Following the Monday announcement of new cases, the province announced a rare same-day COVID briefing featuring Barbara Adams, minister of long-term care and seniors, and Shelley Deeks, deputy chief medical officer of health. The briefing starts at 3:30, The Coast is attending in person and this story will be updated.

On Friday, Doctor Strang was optimistic that the exposure among the faith communities would not spread to the wider public. He said the majority of these faith-group cases are among unvaccinated people, and the province has ramped up testing in Amherst and the northern part of Cumberland County. Strang said Friday his team is watching these clusters closely and that the affected groups have been cooperating with public health.

Of the 111 new cases reported Monday, 52 cases are in Western zone, 31 cases are in Central, Northern has 19 cases and there are nine cases in Eastern zone. There are 255 active cases of COVID province wide, with nine people in hospital and one in intensive care.

Tags

About The Author

Lyndsay Armstrong

Lyndsay is a city reporter covering all things Halifax, health and COVID-19. She is a data journalist who has covered provincial politics for allNovaScotia.com and represented Nova Scotia in a national investigation into lead in drinking water with the Toronto Star and Global.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in COVID-19

Fully vaccinated Canada: animated tracker of national vaccine progress in 2021

By Kyle Shaw

Fully vaccinated Canada: animated tracker of national vaccine progress in 2021

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Nov 5

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Nov&nbsp;5

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Nov 4

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Nov&nbsp;4

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Nov 3

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Nov&nbsp;3
More »
More COVID-19 »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Modular units, where art thou?

By Victoria Walton

The modular units are nowhere to be seen.

Premier Tim Houston apologizes for minimum wage “real jobs” comment

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Nova Scotia premier Tim Houston leads a province where the majority of workers—52% of the workforce—make $15 an hour or less.

“Massive” Cogswell redevelopment coming for 2025-2026

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Design rendering for the potential Granville Park promenade, part of the Cogswell Interchange redevelopment.

Despite “code red,” governments continue to support fossil fuels

By David Suzuki

Canada was generous to coal, oil and gas in 2020, giving the industry close to $64 billion.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.