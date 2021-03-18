News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 18, 2021 News + Opinion » News

click to enlarge It will soon be illegal to not only sell, but also to possess unaltered police gear. VIA FACEBOOK

It will soon be illegal to not only sell, but also to possess unaltered police gear. VIA FACEBOOK

Nova Scotia proposes policy for police gear disposal 

Old badges may be encased in acrylic or resin so they can’t be passed off as the real thing.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

The Dish: Meatballs are the hero at Rinaldo’s
Almost 300 people in HRM shelters will get vaccinated next month
What to expect at the new Seaport Market
A Concerto is a contender
Victoria Hall development proposal edges closer to finalization
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in News

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Almost 300 people in HRM shelters will get vaccinated next month   (COVID-19)
  2. What to expect at the new Seaport Market   (Shoptalk)
  3. Soil cleanup on Shannon Park's Millbrook lands could cost $5 million   (City)
  4. 2 new cases on a quiet St. Patrick’s Day   (COVID-19)
  5. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)
  6. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  7. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  8. Strankin hints at the return of the Maritime Bubble   (COVID-19)
  9. How to sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine   (COVID-19)
  10. NS RCMP destroy 7 tonnes of gear that’s been sitting around   (City)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.