News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 12, 2020 News + Opinion » Voice of the City

Nova Scotia passes bubble zone law 

Intimidation and protests outside abortion service providers no longer allowed in the province

By

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in Voice of the City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. “Do not let Palestinians’ lives become only numbers”   (Voice of the City)
  2. Less than a quarter of candidates vying for a seat on Halifax regional council have been women   (City)
  3. Take a look at HFX Wanderers FC's new kits for the 2020 season   (City)
  4. Halifax regional council’s new rules for sidewalk obstruction hope to curb hassle for pedestrians   (City)
  5. Defending Indigenous sovereignty from Wet’suwet’en Territory to Mi’kma’ki   (Environment)
  6. DJ OKAY TK has deleted his Netflix account. Why you should too   (Voice of the City)
  7. The royal flush   (Shoptalk)
  8. To my classmates: I’m sorry   (Voice of the City)
  9. How you can shoot your shot for a seat on Halifax regional council   (City)
  10. Red-light greenlight: Sex work at the brink of legalization   (Justice)

Reality Bites

More »

Homes Halifax

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 27, No 42
March 12, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.