An archival photo of Four The Moment.
An archival photo of Four The Moment.

Nova Scotia Music Week announces Four The Moment tribute

Halifax's history making a cappella group will be honoured at the annual NSMW awards.

By

Music Nova Scotia's annual industry celebration slash music fest, Nova Scotia Music Week, just dropped news  that has me ready to battle the rental car crisis for passage to Sydney, Cape Breton (where this year's event will be held). In a release sent this morning, the organization says that its annual awards show and brunch—the veritable hollandaise sauce on top of days' worth of concerts, showcases and elbow-rubbing—will pay tribute to legendary Halifax a cappella quartet Four The Moment.

A bit of music history here: Four The Moment was founded in 1981, making their debut at an anti-Klu Klux Klan rally when word was the racist organization was making moves into town. From there, the group became a national sensation, performing coast to coast and on CBC with an original songbook that centred African Nova Scotian history.

But it wasn't just the political and representational lyrics that made Four The Moment influential: The group also pioneered a new sound in a cappella music, weaving in elements of reggae and gospel to the genre. "The group as a whole are essential modern pioneers – forging a new identity of African Nova Scotian music, and shaping what it means to be part of the African Nova Scotian community," says Music Nova Scotia's press release.

This year is the quartet's 40th anniversary. The tribute performance will take place during the NSMW awards show, featuring Amariah Bernard-Washington, Zamani Miller, Haliey Smith, and Micah Smith.

Nova Scotia Music Week happens November 3 to 6, 2022—and the awards show and brunch takes place Nov 6 at 11AM at the
Membertou Trade and Convention Cente. Tickets for brunch are $35 and are on sale now via NSMW's site.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Five new releases by Halifax musicians you need to hear now

By Morgan Mullin

Five new releases by Halifax musicians you need to hear now

The Ennis Sisters announce Halifax holiday show for November 24

By Morgan Mullin

The Ennis Sisters announce Halifax holiday show for November 24

Sloan announces Halifax show on January 28

By Morgan Mullin

Sloan announces Halifax show on January 28

Boney M. and Liz Mitchell announce Halifax concert on November 22

By Morgan Mullin

Boney M. and Liz Mitchell announce Halifax concert on November 22
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

A eulogy for The Shubie Tree

By Morgan Mullin

A eulogy for The Shubie Tree

How to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day this weekend

By Kaija Jussinoja

How to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day this weekend

Five new releases by Halifax musicians you need to hear now

By Morgan Mullin

Five new releases by Halifax musicians you need to hear now

Halifax filmmaker Leah Johnston screens Mother's Skin at Vancouver International Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax filmmaker Leah Johnston screens Mother's Skin at Vancouver International Film Festival

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group