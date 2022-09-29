Nova Scotia Music Week announces Four The Moment tribute

A bit of music history here: Four The Moment was founded in 1981, making their debut at an anti-Klu Klux Klan rally when word was the racist organization was making moves into town. From there, the group became a national sensation, performing coast to coast and on CBC with an original songbook that centred African Nova Scotian history.
But it wasn't just the political and representational lyrics that made Four The Moment influential: The group also pioneered a new sound in a cappella music, weaving in elements of reggae and gospel to the genre. "The group as a whole are essential modern pioneers – forging a new identity of African Nova Scotian music, and shaping what it means to be part of the African Nova Scotian community," says Music Nova Scotia's press release.
This year is the quartet's 40th anniversary. The tribute performance will take place during the NSMW awards show, featuring Amariah Bernard-Washington, Zamani Miller, Haliey Smith, and Micah Smith.
Nova Scotia Music Week happens November 3 to 6, 2022—and the awards show and brunch takes place Nov 6 at 11AM at the