Kaselmeyk
The reports suggest Nova Scotia's new COVID infections have plateaued, but it's too early to know for sure.

Nova Scotia “may have hit the peak” of current COVID wave

There were 1,072 confirmed infections per day on average over the past week.

By

Nova Scotia's latest COVID report came out on Thursday as usual. It covers a full seven days of disease activity in the province, unlike last week's report that was only for six days. The change last week was needed to get the province on a better reporting cycle (the seven days from Tuesday to Monday, if you're interested, rather than Wednesday to Tuesday), making the April 21 report the first on the new cycle. And making it hard to compare the numbers from last week's six-day report to the new, seven-day numbers.

For example, the new report says there were 7,508 new COVID cases diagnosed over the week. That's the most ever reported, higher than the 6,912 in last week's report. So COVID infections increased, right? Not necessarily, because those 6,912 cases were in just six days, an average of 1,152 infections per day. Yesterday's report averages 1,073 cases per day, a decline from last week.

Here's The Coast's chart of total cases reported per week, with April 21 showing a new pandemic high.

And here's our chart of average cases per day, with April 21 showing a decline.

The number of COVID patients who were admitted to hospital is another stat in a similar situation. There were 72 people admitted in last week's report, compared to 84 people in the new report. So hospitalizations are clearly up this week, and here's the graph showing it.

However, if last week's six-day rate was extended to seven days it would have had 84 hospital admissions, tied with the new report. This is why changing the fundamental basis of the data is problematic—it creates problems of understanding what the numbers are saying. Doing the math to create daily averages allows a valid statistical comparison, but until we can compare all the numbers from identical time periods we can't be certain what is going on with the virus and us.

Dr. Shelley Deeks, Nova Scotia's deputy chief medical officer of health, says as much in her analysis of the April 21 report. (Deeks is on duty since the chief health officer, Dr. Robert Strang, is on a what the province aptly describes as a “much-deserved” vacation.) “After several weeks of increases, the data suggests we may have hit the peak of the wave when it comes to new COVID-19 infections,” Deeks is quoted as saying in the written report. That word "suggests" isn't particularly definitive, as Deeks admitted Thursday afternoon in a phone call with journalists, saying it’s actually too early to declare whether the wave has plateaued or not.

Related
COVID is taking flight in Nova Scotia, where deaths are up, hospitalizations are up and the daily average number of new cases is up.

COVID keeps rising in Nova Scotia while pandemic info from the province is falling: With 1,152 cases reported per day on average, NS reaches its new record high.

Related
Nova Scotia announced 6,991 new COVID infections in the past week, an average of 999 per day, a new provincial pandemic record.

Nova Scotia just reported its most new COVID cases of the entire pandemic: If the province thought switching from daily reports to a weekly report would make the bad numbers go away, it was wrong.

“It’s always the safest thing to do to not speak about whether you’re past a peak until we’re on the downtrend, so that’s why I was a bit soft in the language,” Deeks said. But she did add that while March and early April saw a “steep trajectory” of increasing cases, in the last few weeks, “it’s appearing to be flatlined.” That would be wonderful, and we'll be watching next week to find out what the next report shows about the infection rate.

But we can already report one important piece of COVID data that's unambiguously improved from last week's report to this week's: the number of deaths. In six days last week, 14 Nova Scotians died of COVID. Over seven days this week, 13 people died. That is still 13 people too many, but at least the trend is moving in the right direction, as this graph shows.

Tags

About The Author

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering everything from COVID-19 to small business to politics and social justice. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

COVID keeps rising in Nova Scotia while pandemic info from the province is falling

By Kyle Shaw

COVID is taking flight in Nova Scotia, where deaths are up, hospitalizations are up and the daily average number of new cases is up.

Nova Scotia just reported its most new COVID cases of the entire pandemic

By Kyle Shaw

Nova Scotia announced 6,991 new COVID infections in the past week, an average of 999 per day, a new provincial pandemic record.

With COVID infections at a new high in NS, Strang stresses personal responsibility

By Victoria Walton

Even Doctor Strang Zoomed in from the safety of his office, but masks aren’t being made mandatory again for Nova Scotians in public spaces.

Immigrants in Halifax share the struggles to become permanent residents in Canada

By Oriol Salvador

The Ballesteros family struggled for more than a year to be allowed to enter Canada as permanent residents, but they say all stress and frustrations disappeared when they landed in Halifax.
More »

Latest in COVID-19

COVID keeps rising in Nova Scotia while pandemic info from the province is falling

By Kyle Shaw

COVID is taking flight in Nova Scotia, where deaths are up, hospitalizations are up and the daily average number of new cases is up.

Nova Scotia just reported its most new COVID cases of the entire pandemic

By Kyle Shaw

Nova Scotia announced 6,991 new COVID infections in the past week, an average of 999 per day, a new provincial pandemic record.

With COVID infections at a new high in NS, Strang stresses personal responsibility

By Victoria Walton

Even Doctor Strang Zoomed in from the safety of his office, but masks aren’t being made mandatory again for Nova Scotians in public spaces.

Premier Houston’s bizarre new COVID video annotated by Twitter

By Kyle Shaw

“Strang looks like he's in a proof of life video.”
More »
More COVID-19 »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Two degrees of Mattea Roach

By Victoria Walton

Your friend Mattea Roach has now won 13 games and more than $285,000 USD.

Halifax is getting a retro roller rink

By Victoria Walton

At the roller dome you can bring your own skates or rent them on site.

A note to our readers from the founders of The Coast

By Christine Oreskovich and Kyle Shaw

That's us—Coast co-founders Kyle Shaw (left) and Christine Oreskovich—looking forward to The Coast's future with Overstory Media Group.

NS government announces 22,600 new homes, and 373 of them will be affordable

By Victoria Walton

The Mount Hope area of Dartmouth will see 875 new units, 373 of which will be “affordable.”

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.