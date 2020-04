Nova Scotia left wondering about the emergency alert that never came 

click to enlarge RCMP chief superintendent Chris Leather speaks to media on Monday, April 20.

Victoria Walton

uring last weekend’s tragic shootings, RCMP kept the public updated online via social media. But the police didn’t take advantage of the province’s Emergency Alert System, which has previously been used for everything from missing people to COVID-19.“Public Health ordered us to put the COVID one out, we were happy to support them,” said Nova Scotia premier Stephen McNeil, when alerts came up at the province's regular C19 briefing Monday.The premier deferred to the RCMP, saying Monday that it was too soon to look for accountability. "This is a province in mourning. There will be lots of questions. I can tell you I'm not going to second guess why someone or the organization did what they did or didn't do at this moment in time," said McNeil. “Let's give them an opportunity as an organization to explain that to you.”At Tuesday's C19 briefing, the alert question came up again. McNeil explained Emergency Management Office (EMO) staff had gone into the office in preparation to send out an alert. But the order to send it never came from the police.“The lead agency, in this case the RCMP, has to ask for that alert to go out,” McNeil said. “Because quite frankly we need the information from them. What is it that they want in that alert to notify to citizens?”After the deaths of 22 innocent people, people are concerned about the lack of alert and the reason behind it. “That is something that all Nova Scotians are wondering,” said McNeil.When asked on Monday, RCMP chief superintendent Chris Leather said he thought the province had in fact sent out a release. “As it relates to the use of the alert system versus Twitter perhaps my colleagues from communications could speak to that, I believe there was an amber alert that went out at some point,” he said.RCMP public information officer Lisa Croteau corrected him, saying they used Twitter and Facebook because the incident was still “unfolding.”When prompted again during the same press conference, Leather said RCMP chose to use social media because of its wide reach: “We are aware that we have thousands of followers in Nova Scotia and it is a way—a superior way—to communicate this ongoing threat.”RCMP are expected to issue a further explanation of why the emergency alert was not issued. This article will be updated when that information becomes available.