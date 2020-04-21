Nova Scotia in mourning: What we know about the victims 

click to enlarge
Nova Scotia is wearing its heart on its sleeve after a tragic mass shooting this weekend.

Heidi Stevenson
Stevenson was a wife to Dean, mother of two to 13-year-old Connor and 11-year-old Ava, and a former community liaison officer with Halifax District RCMP. Constable Stevenson had 23 years of experience in the force and colleague Commanding Officer Chris Leather called Stevenson “a true hero” who died in the line of duty on Sunday morning.
Kristen Beaton
The RCMP has set up an email
for people to send in their condolences.
On Monday, the homecare and national non-profit healthcare organization VON released a statement
that two of their employees passed tragically in the Nova Scotia incidents. “We have been in touch with their families and are offering our sincere condolences and support during this difficult time,” says President and CEO Jo-Anne Poirier. Beaton was a Continuing Care Assistant, and a young wife and mother. The group says Beaton began work with VON nearly six years ago t she was a caring and compassionate nurse.
Heather O’Brien
Heather O'Brien

O’Brien, 55, was employed with the VON as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). The employer says she “shared her deep caring of others as a VON nurse for nearly 17 years“ According to her obituary
, O’Brien was also a wife to Teddy, a mother of six and two step-children, and a grandmother of 12. “She was truly gifted and wanted nothing more than to make the world a better place,” it reads.
Lisa McCully
A grade 3/4 teacher at Debert Elementary, McCully is remembered for her kindness and passion for learning. On Monday, the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education said on Twitter
that McCully was “beloved by both her students and colleagues.”
Nova Scotia Teacher’s Union President Paul Wozney also posted about his grief on Facebook
. “9,300 NSTU hearts are broken along with those of her colleagues and students at Debert Elementary, as well as her family and friends who knew her not only as a passionate teacher but as a shining love in their lives,” he wrote.
Jolene Oliver, Aaron “Friar” Tuck, Emily Tuck
Jolene Oliver, Aaron Tuck and Emily Tuck

A GoFundMe page
for the family killed Sunday says they moved to Nova Scotia from Alberta. Jolene is described as being jovial. “She laughed lots. She was super fun and enjoyed the beauty in life,” says her older sister Tammy Oliver-McCurdy. Aaron was a handy mechanic who loved music. “Had a great mechanical mind.” Emily, just 17, was a budding musician who was set to graduate from high school later this year.
Tom Bagley
Tom Bagley

Bagley, a former airport firefighter and war veteran, is described as kind and caring. The Union of Canadian Transportation Employees says he retired in 2005. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast and the union says
“his sense of humour ensured that he was well-liked.”
Joey Webber
A father of two young daughters and loving husband to Shanda MacLeod, Webber was out running an errand on Sunday when he became a victim of the tragedy, according to a GoFundMe page
for his family. Webber worked in the forestry industry and leaves behind a father, sister, brother-in-law, teen daughter, niece and nephew.
Chad Morrison
Morrison, an RCMP officer, suffered gunshot wounds in Sunday’s incidents and was admitted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Morrison has 11 years with the RCMP. He was released from hospital Monday and returned to his home community of Lantz, NS to recover.
On Tuesday, The Nova Scotia government created a webpage
, email
and Facebook group
where people can leave messages of condolence for all the victim's families.
There are 23 confirmed deaths from Sunday’s killings. The Coast is working to simultaneously honour the victims and respect the privacy of their families and loved ones. As more information is available, we will share their stories. If you have information about a loved one who has died you may share it here
.
Nova Scotia's mental health crisis line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It offers mental health telephone crisis support and mobile response support. Call 1-888-429-8167 (toll free) or 902-429-8167 for support.
Kids Help Phone also offers support over the phone or by text for youth and adults. Call 1-800-668-6868 or text 686868.
Check on your friends. Reach out to your neighbours.