March 24, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of March 24, 2021. Legend here. THE COAST

Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of March 24, 2021. Legend here. THE COAST

Nova Scotia gets 5 new cases on Wednesday 

By

For a day with five new infections, which is on the high side for the last couple of weeks, Wednesday is pretty unexciting as far as COVID-19 spread goes. And that's a very good thing. "The cases are in Central Zone," says the province's March 24 update to media. "Three of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases. The other two cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The people are self-isolating, as required."

Three of the cases are in the Dartmouth community health network according to our table at the end of this post, and one's in the Halifax network. But the fifth case can't be pinpointed to a network within the Central zone, an issue that's related to postal codes. Yes, postal codes.

"There are two potential reasons why a case may not appear at the community health network level on the map," a provincial C19 spokesperson explained to us. "Either at the time the case is being investigated the postal code is not available or the postal code provided does not correlate to a community health network in Nova Scotia. For example, if a Nova Scotia resident tests positive for COVID-19 but are currently in another province or territory, they may not have a Nova Scotia postal code." Now you know.

With two patients recovering from their C19 infections since yesterday's report, and five new cases, Nova Scotia's number of currently active cases rises to 24. That is the most in exactly two weeks. The province was at 24 on Wednesday, March 10, then dropped to the recent low of 15 active cases on Wednesday, March 17, before climbing back to today's 24.

Vaccinations, however, just keep rising. After setting a single-day record of 2,860 doses delivered last Thursday, and the amazingly high weekend numbers reported yesterday, now Nova Scotia is announcing 5,446 jabs were administered Tuesday. At almost double the old record, the new record's a wonderful feat—and we're rooting for it to get broken tomorrow.

Where Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 cases are on Wednesday, March 24

HEALTH ZONE & NETWORK NEW CASES CLOSED CASES ACTIVE CASES
Western zone totals 0 new 0 closed 2 active
Yarmouth - - -
Lunenburg - - -
Wolfville - - 2
Central zone totals 5 new 2 closed 19 active
West Hants - - -
Halifax 1 - 5
Dartmouth 3 1 11
Bedford - 1 2
Eastern Shore - - -
Northern zone totals 0 new 0 closed 0 active
Truro - - -
Amherst - - -
Pictou - - -
Eastern zone totals 0 new 0 closed 3 active
Antigonish - - -
Inverness - - 2
Sydney - - 1

TABLE NOTES The totals for the health zones (Northern, Eastern, Western, Central) may be different than the totals you'd get by adding up the numbers in the Community Health Networks that make up each zone, because the province doesn't track all cases at the community network level. The zone totals reflect every case in the area; the community network numbers only show cases that can be localized to a region inside the bigger area. The names of the community networks here have been adapted/shortened for simplicity (click to download the province's PDF map with the exhaustively complete network names). All data comes from the Nova Scotia COVID-19 data page. We use a dash (-) instead of a zero (0) where applicable in the health network numbers to make the table easier to read.



Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!



