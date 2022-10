Nova Scotia has a fixed-term lease problem

Charlotte MacDonald’s Chebucto Road apartment was small, but she loved it anyway. Three blocks from the Halifax Commons, she could grab a coffee on Quinpool, stroll over to the North End for a bite or saunter to Spring Garden Road within minutes. All for less than $900 a month.

“I never had to take the bus anywhere,” she tells The Coast.

The Christ Church Halifax lot across the street meant free (if not fully sanctioned) parking. Her friends were nearby, and her building neighbours were friendly. She was on good enough terms with the superintendent to trade plants. Things were comfortable.

“It was a good neighbourhood,” she says. “There was a good sense of community.”

MacDonald had been in her bachelor suite for three years—longer than any other home in her adult life. It was the first apartment she’d rented on her own. She imagined she’d be there for longer still.



click to enlarge Photo provided. Charlotte MacDonald in her Chebucto Road apartment.

Only, despite her wishes, she’s now gone—and the building neighbours are too. She was on a fixed-term lease—defined in Nova Scotia’s Residential Tenancies Act as a rental agreement with a predetermined end date, as opposed to periodic leases which roll over on a monthly or annual basis. MacDonald’s landlord, after earlier assurances that she could re-sign a new lease, told her in July she was “going in a different direction.” Unable to afford another apartment in Halifax, MacDonald moved back in with her parents in Cape Breton.



Her old apartment is now listed for $210 a night on Airbnb. Fixed-term leases growing in popularity MacDonald is far from the only renter in Halifax to have signed onto a fixed-term lease. If you moved into a rental unit or changed units in the HRM after November 2020, when the Nova Scotia government introduced a temporary 2% rent cap, there’s a decent chance you’ve signed onto one too.

“Due to changes in the Tenancy Act, the industry has moved away from month-to-month leases and moved to fixed term so that both tenants and owners are on equal footing in regards to the terms and options of the lease,” one property manager told The Coast by email.

They’re not a new phenomenon: Fixed-term leases have been written into the Tenancies Act for decades and exist in various forms across Canada. And there are benefits to both tenants and landlords, if both parties agree on when they want the lease to end.

But some housing advocates argue the lease option has become a “loophole” for landlords to circumvent things like rent control—and as the HRM and province deal with a housing affordability crisis reaching levels “never seen before in our province,” they say it needs to be curbed.