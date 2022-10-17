Nova Scotia has a fixed-term lease problem

Of all the walk-in clients Katie Brousseau sees in a day at Dalhousie Legal Aid Service, their concerns are “almost exclusively” about tenancy matters—and often about fixed-term leases, she tells The Coast.

That’s because, as tenancy options go, fixed-term leases offer “far [fewer] protections” for tenants than month-to-month or year-to-year leases, she says. Unlike periodic leases, which roll over when they reach their term end (say, at the end of a month or year), fixed-term leases don’t—which means tenants are left without any security of tenure. If a landlord wants a tenant to leave at the end of a fixed-term lease, “they’re not obligated to have a reason,” Brousseau says.

“So it makes it very difficult for folks on a fixed-term lease to know whether or not they'll have a continued tenancy.”

That level of flexibility works out well for property managers, but comes at the expense of tenants, Brousseau argues.

“We’re seeing [lease agreements] being, frankly, exploited,” she says.

And while the province’s 2% rent increase cap applies to fixed-term leases—so long as landlords and tenants re-sign a new agreement—the same protections don’t apply when a fixed-term unit turns over between tenancies. That leads to a “vicious cycle,” Brousseau says, where “tenants are afraid to exercise their rights” for fear of “having no other affordable or accessible housing options.”

Advocates call for loophole’s closure

Nova Scotia’s approach to fixed-term agreements is not wholesale across Canada. Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia have varying bylaws that require a landlord to prove, in good faith, that they or their relatives either intend to occupy a unit—for at least a year in Ontario—demolish it, convert it to something other than residential use or make repairs “that are so extensive that they require a building permit and vacant possession of the rental unit.”





click to enlarge Photo: VV Nincic via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). Hannah Wood, co-chair of ACORN Canada's Halifax Peninsula chapter, would like to see Nova Scotia implement a landlord licensing policy like Toronto has done.

None of those requirements exist in Nova Scotia. Were that the case, Charlotte would still have her apartment.

That’s what housing advocate Hannah Wood would like to see implemented in Nova Scotia. As co-chair of ACORN Canada’s Halifax Peninsula chapter, an advocacy group for low- and moderate-income people facing housing, pay and disability concerns, she has campaigned for more rigorous tenant protections within Nova Scotia’s legislation—and was part of the push for the province’s temporary 2% rent cap.

Wood says she’d like to see Nova Scotia introduce permanent rent control—which, she argues, would dissuade landlords from using fixed-term leases as a means of circumventing rent caps—and implement a landlord licensing system to ensure the quality of rental units. (Toronto, London, and Hamilton, Ont. have varying licensing policies.)

“It's about how do we go forward from here with that mosaic of solutions, operating in good faith to all involved and create something more liveable for people,” she tells The Coast, “because really, people are not only getting priced out of the HRM; they're getting priced out of Sydney, they're getting priced out of Antigonish. This is not only a city problem, this is provincewide, and it's Canada-wide.”

Province promises ‘more planned’ to combat housing crisis

Change is coming, the province’s housing minister John Lohr tells The Coast—but it’s less clear what form that change will take. The province’s rent cap expires at the end of 2023—and it doesn’t offer any assurances to tenants that they’ll be able to re-sign another agreement after their fixed-term tenancy ends.





Most of Nova Scotia’s efforts, at a glance, appear supply-focused. Lohr points to “a number of projects in the HRM” that the province is working on with CMHC to provide affordable housing units.

He also notes that the province has “created a registry of short-term rentals” and “required all short-term rentals to comply with all municipal regulations.”

“There's more planned in that field coming,” Lohr vows. “We said we’re not finished. We will do more.”