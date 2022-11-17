 Nova Scotia-based health startup trials magic mushrooms as PTSD treatment | City | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Stock
A Nova Scotia-based company is trialling the effects of psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms, as a treatment for veterans and first-responders, among other groups.

Nova Scotia-based health startup trials magic mushrooms as PTSD treatment

Halucenex’s 20-person clinical trial is the first of its kind in the province.

By

Nova Scotia’s first clinical trial involving psilocybin—the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms—will receive its first volunteer patients this week.

The Windsor-based Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. is trialling the compound for use in treating severe post-traumatic stress. The psychedelic compound production company is banking on the drug’s potential as a breakthrough therapeutic treatment for veterans and first-responders, among other groups. That’s because it functions differently than other typically prescribed drugs, Halucenex’s lead therapist Brenda Perks tells The Coast: “It shows you the patterns and stories that you have not dealt with in the past.”

While psilocybin’s legal status is questionable—it’s considered a Schedule III substance in Canada—it’s seen a surge of research interest in recent years, for everything from end-of-life anxiety to treatment-resistant depression. In May of this year, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research launched a $3-million grant for trials exploring the “safety and early efficacy” of using magic mushrooms in conjunction with therapy to treat substance use and mental health concerns. In January, Health Canada restored its “special access program,” granting physicians the green light to request restricted psychedelics for patients on a “case-by-case basis.”

For professor Erika Dyck, a Dalhousie alum and renowned historian of psychedelics in Canada, it’s “really quite astounding” how much attention psilocybin is getting.

“We’re starting to see more and more clinical trials approved, more and more bonafide institutions getting behind this effort,” she tells The Coast. “And I think that’s really changing the conversation.”

Thursday night (Nov. 17), Dyck is sharing her research in a keynote speech for the University of King’s College’s MacLennan Lecture (7:30pm at Alumni Hall, 6350 Coburg Road). Among the topics she’ll explore is what has sparked the current “psychedelic renaissance,” what led to their decades-long prohibition and what is at stake in their resurgence.

Halucenex trial will have cohort of 20 volunteer patients

Halucenex saw 1,500 applicants from around the world for its first 20-patient cohort. If all goes well with the study, the company aims for a follow-up trial with 100 to 500 more participants.

“The more of these trials that we can get out the door, the more opportunities that will be for future drug development,” the company’s CEO and president, Bill Fleming, told attendees at a psychedelic research conference in Halifax this week.

But if you’re looking to score some ‘shrooms, you’re probably out of luck: There’s a “lot of screening” involved in selecting the cohort, according to Perks. Not only are prospective patients screened for severe PTSD (the focus of the trial), they’re also screened for cardiac issues (psilocybin raises your heart rate) and overall health.

Tags

About The Author

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Read More about Martin Bauman
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in City

Tim Houston flexes legislative power in 2022 fall sitting

By Matt Stickland

Tim Houston flexes legislative power in 2022 fall sitting

The new Woodside Ferry Terminal is a functional paradise

By Kaija Jussinoja

The new Woodside Ferry Terminal is a functional paradise

Mattea Roach reflects on Jeopardy! as a weird way to become famous

By Kaija Jussinoja

Mattea Roach reflects on Jeopardy! as a weird way to become famous (2)

Dal president Deep Saini is leaving for McGill

By Kaija Jussinoja

Dal president Deep Saini is leaving for McGill
More »
More City
All News + Opinion

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

The new Woodside Ferry Terminal is a functional paradise

By Kaija Jussinoja

The new Woodside Ferry Terminal is a functional paradise

Mattea Roach reflects on Jeopardy! as a weird way to become famous

By Kaija Jussinoja

Mattea Roach reflects on Jeopardy! as a weird way to become famous (2)

Will Halifax’s trees survive the next hurricane?

By Martin Bauman

Will Halifax’s trees survive the next hurricane?

Halifax planned to become “a cycling city” in 2022. How’s that coming?

By Martin Bauman

Halifax planned to become “a cycling city” in 2022. How’s that coming?

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group