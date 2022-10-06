Nova Scotia announces tax break for under-30 filmmakers

An expansion to the existing More Opportunity for Skilled Trades program, the tax rebate sees eligible works given a maximum of $2,700 for their first $50,000 income earned. The overall aim is that this not-insignificant windfall will alleviate the current labour shortage in the booming film and TV sector by enticing workers. (Screen Nova Scotia currently estimates 650 people in the province work in the sector, which the government says contributed about $180 million to Nova Scotia's economy in 2021-22.)
The CBC reports that the province has budgeted a loss of $270,000 in revenue because of the tax break—but, of course, the hope is that this investment in the sector will bring returns outweighing the cost as the industry and its labour pool grow.