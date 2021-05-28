Nova Scotia announces part one of five phase reopening plan 

On Friday, May 28, Nova Scotia announced its plan for reopening the province over the summer as vaccinations continue to ramp up.

The reopening—coming after a third-wave COVID lockdown that first began in late April—starts Wednesday, June 2 with outdoor gathering limits increased, the reopening of patios and unrestricted travel within the province.

However, people are still being asked to avoid non-essential travel into and out of Cape Breton Regional Municipality and areas of Halifax Regional Municipality. The province says a final decision will be made about travel for those areas of the province early next week, based on COVID-19 activity.

The state of emergency remains in place and there is still a potential $2,000 fine for anyone who breaks the rules.

“Our phased plan will allow us to safely enjoy summer with public health measures in place while we work at getting most of our population fully vaccinated,” said premier Iain Rankin. “Then we should be able to further ease restrictions in the fall and ease in to a new normal of living with COVID-19.”

While there are no dates projected for Phases 2 through 5, the province says each phase is expected to last “between two and five weeks as long as certain criteria are met in these areas.” The province says it’s also piloting a testing program at Halifax Stanfield International Airport and “other border testing measures are being considered.”

The province will also open all public and private schools next week with the exception of those in HRM (and some surrounding areas) and Sydney, Cape Breton.

More changes starting June 2 include: