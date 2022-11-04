North Preston R&B sensation Reeny Smith announces Nova Scotian tour

Smith has the type of creamy-vocalled singing voice that draws instant comparisons to Jermaine Dupri-era Janet Jackson and early Mariah Carey. With multiple African Nova Scotian Music Awards, East Coast Music Awards and Nova Scotian Music Awards to her name, Smith has long been known as an industry powerhouse—and a triple threat, thanks to her singing, songwriting and producing chops.
With Classified:
- Saturday, November 12: Marigold Cultural Centre, Truro (tickets here)
- Saturday, November 19: Mermaid Theatre, Windsor (tickets here)
Solo with special guests:
- Saturday, December 10: Royal Canadian Legion, Chester (tickets here)
- Thursday, December 15: Monte's Showbar Grill, Dartmouth (tickets here)
- Friday, December 16: Marigold Cultural Centre, Truro (tickets here)