North Preston rallies for a better apology from Stephen McNeil “Talk is cheap and apologies are even less cheap,” says Edward Carvery

Evangeline Downey, one of the organizers of the event, says McNeil’s apology should have included reparations and generational wealth for the Black community. “Last time I checked, the only people who were enslaved were people of African descent and that would be us.”McNeil's apology came under fire from African Nova Scotians who said the gesture came up short, the lack of input from community members on the apology becoming a symbol the lack of actual work towards addressing racism in Nova Scotia's past.

I thank the Premier for recognizing that our justice system has failed members of our Black and Indigenous communities and for apologizing for the systemic racism that has caused harm and trauma. I did not agree to having my name attached to this press release. 1/3 https://t.co/PzwmKQri1p

