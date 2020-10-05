News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 05, 2020 News + Opinion » City

North Preston rallies for a better apology from Stephen McNeil 

“Talk is cheap and apologies are even less cheap,” says Edward Carvery

By
click to enlarge Eddie Carvery was in North Preston this weekend calling on premier Stephen McNeil to do better by African Nova Scotians than a performative apology. - SEYITAN MORITIWON
  • Eddie Carvery was in North Preston this weekend calling on premier Stephen McNeil to do better by African Nova Scotians than a performative apology.
  • Seyitan Moritiwon
Over 50 people gathered over the course of the afternoon for a rally in North Preston on October 3 to demand a better apology for systemic racism from Premier Stephen McNeil because the apology he rendered on September 29 to the African Nova Scotian and Indigenous communities does not cut it.

Evangeline Downey, one of the organizers of the event, says McNeil’s apology should have included reparations and generational wealth for the Black community. “Last time I checked, the only people who were enslaved were people of African descent and that would be us.”

McNeil's apology came under fire from African Nova Scotians who said the gesture came up short, the lack of input from community members on the apology becoming a symbol the lack of actual work towards addressing racism in Nova Scotia's past.

Edward Carvery, a community activist from Africville, was present at the protest. He says for him, that was where racism began and he’s been protesting against it since the 1960s. “We want change now. We want to be equal,” he told The Coast.

Carvery says if the government is serious about the apology, it has to reach out to the Africville community and talk about the genocide that still hurts the Black community. “Talk is cheap and apologies are even less cheap. And if you’re not sincere, don’t say it.”

His son Edward Carvery Jr. became emotional addressing the audience, saying all the levels of the government need call for a town hall meeting inviting the residents of Africville with a cheque “that shows that we really do care as a society for the people and the land that was taken, taken from future generations like me and my children and my grandchildren.”

Earlier this year, the premier made remarks about members of the Enfield, East Preston and North Preston communities partying and increasing the number of COVID-19 cases in the province. It’s something they still remember.

“How about an apology for calling the Black communities out during the pandemic. That was your doing, and you still haven’t apologized to me,” said Cece Simmonds at the event.

The interim CEO of Nova Scotia Black Wall Street Steven Benton also addressed the crowd. He talked about plans the organization has for the Black community. “There’s nothing like having your own,” Benton says listing banks, hospitals, clinics and grocery stores as some of the things the community will own.

“We’re coming. Stephen McNeil, you’re going to give us a better apology,” he says. “You’re going to come up to North Preston and you’re going to respect this community.”

Downey agrees and wants everybody to know that "North Preston is the shit!” But adds that for this to work, there needs to be unity amongst Black people. “Right now, we need to come together as one community, not everybody competing against each other.”


Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
David Myles, hopeless romantic
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. HRM fails to consult community on BLM mural project   (City)
  2. COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting October 5   (COVID-19)
  3. Dal researcher says shark-tagging group a risk to swimmers, sharks   (Reality Bites)
  4. Council approves three initiatives to try and fix the housing crisis   (City)
  5. The fruit flies in your kitchen are laying about 2,000 eggs a day   (City)
  6. Michelle Coffin is reclaiming her story   (City)
  7. A guide to finding Nova Scotia’s best fall foliage   (Environment)
  8. The Seed Saving Project wants your dead flowers   (City)
  9. Inside Canada’s foreclosure playground   (City)
  10. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.