Meghan Tansey Whitton
Nocturne announces its 2022 festival curators

Stephanie Yee and Lux Habrich will helm the free event's 15th annual celebration.

Last fall, Stephanie Yee and Lux Habrich made the cover of The Coast, with a 30-foot Chinese dragon between them. That dragon, constructed of clear tarp, was the pair's Nocturne festival contribution. It took over an expanse of the Halifax waterfront for the duration of the outdoor art celebration, representing themes of identity and anti-Asian racism.

This fall, Yee and Habrich's impact at the festival will be less tangible but every bit as felt, because they will be co-curators of the 2022 event, the 15th annual Nocturne. The curator position is awarded to a different artist or art collective each year; it's a role that shapes the fest, deciding on a theme and curating six or so cornerstone projects.

“We were so inspired by what emerged from our first collaboration last Nocturne," the pair says in a release announcing the news. "Building the dragon together reminded us that growth is interdependent and our differences make us stronger. Sharing the curatorial role allows us to not just imagine the world we want to be in, but actively create it with intention and care.”

Nocturne will return from Oct 13-15, 2022.

