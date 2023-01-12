 Nocturne and Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival announce calls for admissions | Cultural Festivals | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
A participatory exhibit at Nocturne 2022.

Nocturne and Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival announce calls for admissions

The festivals will be in October 2023 and June 2023, respectively.

By

Both Nocturne Halifax and the Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival announced today that they're looking for new, exciting artworks to consider for their respective events this year.

Visual art festival Nocturne posted on Instagram that it is currently seeking submissions from BIPOC-identifying artists who are early to mid-career for an upcoming public art installation that'll be part of this October's event. The fest is combining forces with a nonprofit called Steps Public Art to create a residency for the chosen applicant that's slated to run from March to December of this year, too. One Halifax-based artist will be chosen for the opportunity, by a panel of artists from BIPOC backgrounds. The deadline is February 12, and details can be found on Nocturne's website.

Halifax Independent Filmmaker's Festival, meanwhile, announced today that it's ready to consider new flicks for its upcoming event, which is slated for June 22-25. "We look for films from new and unique voices that experiment with genre, structure or form. Since its inception, HIFF has showcased the Atlantic region's most innovative works alongside the films of acclaimed visiting artists," the fest's submission call-out states. Applicants have until April 4 to send in their shorts for consideration. For the record, HIFF counts any film that clocks in at 25 minutes or less a short. (The fest's feature-length selections, meanwhile, are chosen through a peer jury process.) Want deets on how to apply? HIFF is sharing them here.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
