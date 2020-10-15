Arts + Culture
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 15, 2020 Arts + Culture » Visual Art

Nocturne 2020: Drying The Tears of a Butterfly 

Nocturne curator Lindsay Dobbin on why artist Mike MacDonald’s legacy will live forever.

By
click to enlarge "Of course a garden can be art," Nocturne 2020's curator, Lindsay Dobbin, says. - MIKE MACDONALD
  • "Of course a garden can be art," Nocturne 2020's curator, Lindsay Dobbin, says.
  • Mike MacDonald


Touched By The Tears of a Butterfly

Front courtyard, Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Road

Oct 12-17, 6pm-midnight



Lindsay Dobbin still remembers the first time they saw work by groundbreaking media and botanical artist Mike MacDonald: “I had a dream of someone telling me I should pay attention to—or connect with—an artist who works with both botany and in the arts,” they recall, speaking by phone. “And literally two days later, I discovered his work. It just felt completely resonant: Like yes, of course a garden can be art.”


Ever since, the sound artist and Nocturne 2020 curator has been enamoured with the late MacDonald’s award-winning, internationally exhibited meditations on nature, technology and Indigenous identity: “I have a very relational process myself. And, when I connected with his work years ago, it just really opened me up to this whole other possibility of what art could be and actually is, I think,” they say.


“Mike is an artist who worked in the realm of interconnectivity, like planting gardens that are beneficial to pollinators and to human beings for medicine. He, in his practice, was in the midst of being with interconnectivity and sharing that with other people, sharing a context where other people could connect with that very basic reality of life,” Dobbin says. “He was working in the context of relationships. It wasn’t just about him as an artist, he’s collaborating with plants and pollinators and people. ”


MacDonald’s silent film Touched By The Tears of a Butterfly (which charts a butterfly’s emergence from a chrysalis in a setting reminiscent of the living art he’d plant “across Turtle Island,” as Dobbin puts it) is viewable throughout the festival in the front courtyard of Halifax Central Library.


“I think that’s part of what’s really beautiful about this piece, that it is silent, so it requires a bit of you—and it requires what is so essential in being in relationship to nature, which is listening and attention,” Dobbins adds.


They pause, trying to find the perfect way to sum up a legacy like MacDonald’s, as large as an unfurling root system. “Hang on, I want to reference another anchor artist, who said something that really encapsulates your question. It’s Robin Wall Kimmerer, talking about planting a garden. Can you get photos at this number?” Minutes later, a text notification dings, Dobbin’s says-it-all quote enclosed: “This is really why I made my daughters learn to garden,” reads a snippet of a printed page, circled with black pen. “So they would always have a mother to love them, long after I am gone.”

Tags: ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Visual Art

more articles in Arts + Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 2
October 15, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.