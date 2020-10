Nocturn'd up Our guide to making the most of the epic visual arts festival.

hat a gift it is that, when we needed a dose of what only art can give us, the usual one-night festival that is Nocturne has stretched into a multi-day celebration of beauty, magic and belief—both online and off.Here, we celebrate how art outlives everything—and how it makes things worth living for—by highlighting some of the most exciting exhibits at Nocturne 2020’s event. Get out there (don’t forget your mask) and take it all in. You’ll be better for it. Read about how Marie-Soleil Provençal is blending installation art and climate activism. See how I'thani Munro's 100-plus parking tickets started a conversation on acknowledging the land we're on. Meet Liliona Quarmyne and Mo Drescher , two nationally lauded artists pushing boundaries on how art can be used as a tool for connection.

